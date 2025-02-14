Trump’s White House Escalates Its Petty, Dangerous War on the AP
The AP has held firm against using the term “Gulf of America.”
The Trump administration on Friday booted the Associated Press from the Oval Office and Air Force One, citing the newswire’s choice to continue referring to the recently renamed “Gulf of America” as the “Gulf of Mexico.”
“The Associated Press continues to ignore the lawful geographic name change of the Gulf of America,” wrote White House Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich on X. “This decision is not just divisive, but it also exposes the Associated Press’ commitment to misinformation.”
Moments after Donald Trump was inaugurated, the newly minted president signed an executive order officially renaming the ocean basin to linguistically claim it as America’s.
“While their right to irresponsible and dishonest reporting is protected by the First Amendment, it does not ensure their privilege of unfettered access to limited spaces, like the Oval Office and Air Force One,” Budowich said. “Going forward, that space will now be opened up to the many thousands of reporters who have been barred from covering these intimate areas of the administration. Associate[d] Press journalists and photographers will retain their credentials to the White House complex.”
The Associated Press—an international publication—has defended its decision to defy the Trump administration’s guidance on renaming the body of water by citing its global audience. The wire pointed to its style change for Mount Denali to Mount McKinley under the rationale that Trump has singular authority as the head of the federal government to rename national landmarks.
“The Gulf of Mexico has carried that name for more than 400 years. The Associated Press will refer to it by its original name while acknowledging the new name Trump has chosen,” the outlet said in a statement. “As a global news agency that disseminates news around the world, the AP must ensure that place names and geography are easily recognizable to all audiences.”
“The Associated Press will use the official name change to Mount McKinley. The area lies solely in the United States and as president, Trump has the authority to change federal geographical names within the country.”