Trump’s New Theory on Autism Will Make Your Head Explode

“It was one in 10,000 children had autism, and now it’s one in 31. Not 31,000, 31,” Trump said.

In reality, about one in 36 children aged eight years old have been identified with autism spectrum disorder, according to the CDC. That’s an increase from 2000, when only one in 150 children born in 1992 were diagnosed with autism.

Sitting only a few seats away from the president was Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent figure in the anti-vaccine movement, who used the one in 10,000 statistic during his Senate confirmation hearings. It’s entirely unclear where he got this number, but Trump has since repeated it multiple times.