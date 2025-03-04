RFK Jr.’s Solution for Measles Outbreak Has Health Experts Horrified
One expert warned Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s plan put children at risk of serious long-term health issues.
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s embrace of vitamin A as a course of treatment amid a deadly measles outbreak has sparked concern among health experts, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.
In an op-ed published by Fox News Sunday, Kennedy touted the recent update to CDC guidance on “therapeutic medications.” Last week, a new section outlining the benefits of using vitamin A was added to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s online resources about measles treatment. While the section mentioned the risk of inappropriate dosing, it failed to mention that vitamin A can lead to liver failure and death.
“Studies have found that vitamin A can dramatically reduce measles mortality,” Kennedy wrote in his op-ed, but he also made no mention of the health risks of vitamin A.
Meanwhile, he described the decision to vaccinate as a “personal” one.
But health experts have taken issue with Kennedy’s push for vitamin A, which can be used to treat patients who are already sick, but does nothing to prevent the spread of measles.
“In fact, relying on vitamin A instead of the vaccine is not only dangerous and ineffective, but it puts children at serious risk,” Dr. Sue Kressly, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, told the Post Monday. “Taking too much vitamin A can cause serious health problems, including liver damage.”
Summer Davies, a pediatric hospitalist in Lubbock, Texas, told the Post that there wasn’t enough data to support the government’s decision to push vitamin A as a treatment for measles. “There’s not enough information there to say, ‘Yeah, this is great, this will cure you.’ And it’s not a wonder drug and miracle drug,” Davies said.
Much of the data supporting claims of vitamin A’s effectiveness is based on malnourished children, Davies explained.
“So it’s not going to make measles go away. And it may prevent some complications, but we’re not giving it to every child in the hospital because the evidence just isn’t there,” Davies said.
Peter Hotez, the co-director of the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development, was concerned that the Health and Human Services Department’s lean on vitamin A to ensure public health would present as an alternative to vaccination.
“It could lead to the impression of a false equivalency: To make the best decision for your children, you can either vaccinate or give vitamin A,” Hotez told the Post. “And that would be highly misleading.”
Last week, Kennedy said during a Cabinet meeting that measles outbreaks were not unusual, despite the fact that measles had been declared eliminated in 2000, according to the CDC. The same week, an unvaccinated child in west Texas died of measles. This week, Kennedy’s leading spokesperson resigned over disagreements about his response to the deadly outbreak.