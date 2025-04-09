Is Trump “Insane”? Investors Freak Out About His Economic Policies
Donald Trump’s moves are making people who actually understand the economy very nervous.
As Donald Trump’s tariff plan slams the stock market, investors are beginning to wonder if the president doesn’t have some broader economic agenda—but rather if he’s just mentally ill.
“In the last few days, we have had many conversations with macro fund managers,” wrote Tom Lee, the head of research at the financial analysis firm FSInsights.
“And their concern is that the White House is not acting rationally, but rather on ideology. And some even fear that this may not even be ideology,” Lee continued. “A few have quietly wondered if the President might be insane.”
Lee placed the blame for any economic fallout squarely in Trump’s lap, arguing that Trump’s decisions behind the Resolute Desk lead to a “binary outcome,” though they don’t always make sense.
“Multiple officials have stated they do not want nor expect a recession. And there are enough economy-savvy advisors that they are aware of this. Moreover, the two-to-three percent fiscal stimulus needed to reverse a recession would negate any promised cuts to government spending,” Lee wrote, underscoring that “this is a rational view.
Trump’s reciprocal tariffs and unexpected tariff reversals gave the market whiplash on Wednesday. China and the U.S. volleyed for most of the day, with Trump eventually claiming that he would spike levies on one of the country’s biggest trading partners to 125 percent after the foreign nation revealed its own reciprocal tariff rate at 84 percent on U.S. goods.
Then, in the afternoon, the White House announced that it would be instituting a pause on the majority of its tariffs (except on China), lowering the tariffs to a universal baseline rate of 10 percent.
That sent the market into a frenzy, with the S&P 500 spiking by seven percent in a matter of minutes.
Lee’s assessment—which was published early Wednesday, before the swing—argued that prolonged stock fluctuations would lead to “tightening financial conditions.”
“Thus, the longer this volatility lasts, the greater the risk the US and the world are getting pushed into a needless recession,” he warned.
Other financial experts have similarly assessed that Trump’s plan has pushed the U.S. to the brink of a recession, including JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Diamond.