Trump Warns Ukraine’s Zelenskiy About Crimea in Blistering Rant

“This statement is very harmful to the Peace Negotiations with Russia in that Crimea was lost years ago under the auspices of President Barack Hussein Obama, and is not even a point of discussion,” Trump wrote. “Nobody is asking Zelenskyy to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory but, if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?”

This is coming from the same person who has repeatedly attempted to rewrite history to place Ukraine at fault for Russia’s invasion. Trump has also totally abdicated any responsibility in the situation. During his first term, Trump repeatedly undermined Zelenskiy and emboldened Putin. Crucially, after Trump’s first term, the situation in Ukraine was largely the same as it was under Obama. During peace negotiations, Trump has continued to barter on behalf of Russia, carving out a deal that punishes Ukraine for accepting U.S. military aid.

On some level, Trump must’ve realized how inane he sounded, because he quickly jumped on the defensive. “I have nothing to do with Russia,” he wrote. “But have much to do with wanting to save, on average, five thousand Russian and Ukrainian soldiers a week, who are dying for no reason whatsoever.”