Trump Warns Ukraine’s Zelenskiy About Crimea in Blistering Rant
Donald Trump ripped into the Ukrainian president for refusing to give Crimea to Russia in peace negotiations.
Donald Trump’s most recent attack on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy over Crimea couldn’t be more pro-Russian than if it had been written by Vladimir Putin himself.
In an angry post on Truth Social Wednesday, Trump criticized Zelenskiy for refusing to recognize Russia’s occupation of Crimea, which Moscow seized in 2014, after the U.S. president pushed for a peace deal that would allow Russia to keep all of the territory it had seized from Ukraine.
“This statement is very harmful to the Peace Negotiations with Russia in that Crimea was lost years ago under the auspices of President Barack Hussein Obama, and is not even a point of discussion,” Trump wrote. “Nobody is asking Zelenskyy to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory but, if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?”
This is coming from the same person who has repeatedly attempted to rewrite history to place Ukraine at fault for Russia’s invasion. Trump has also totally abdicated any responsibility in the situation. During his first term, Trump repeatedly undermined Zelenskiy and emboldened Putin. Crucially, after Trump’s first term, the situation in Ukraine was largely the same as it was under Obama. During peace negotiations, Trump has continued to barter on behalf of Russia, carving out a deal that punishes Ukraine for accepting U.S. military aid.
On some level, Trump must’ve realized how inane he sounded, because he quickly jumped on the defensive. “I have nothing to do with Russia,” he wrote. “But have much to do with wanting to save, on average, five thousand Russian and Ukrainian soldiers a week, who are dying for no reason whatsoever.”
“The statement made by Zelenskyy today will do nothing but prolong the ‘killing field,’ and nobody wants that! We are very close to a Deal, but the man with ‘no cards to play’ should now, finally, GET IT DONE,” Trump added.
Russia currently controls roughly 20 percent of Ukraine’s territory.
Trump’s latest attack comes as Vice President JD Vance issued a stark ultimatum for the two European countries to come together over peace talks, or risk the U.S. walking away. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump envoy Steve Witkoff decided not to attend a planned meeting in London between the U.S., Ukraine, and other European leaders, due to what Rubio’s spokesperson called “logistical issues.”