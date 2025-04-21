White House Lashes Out After Report Trump Wants New Defense Secretary

“They just bring up stories. I guess it sounds like disgruntled employees. You know, he was put there to get rid of a lot of bad people, and that’s what he’s doing, so you don’t always have friends when you do that,” Trump added.

President Trump on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth: "Ask the Houthis how much disfunction there is. There's none. Pete's doing a great job. Everybody's happy with him." pic.twitter.com/UDzrDYENvT — CSPAN (@cspan) April 21, 2025

Hegseth is under fire for sharing details about U.S. airstrikes against targets in Yemen in a private Signal chat last month that included his wife and brother, at around the same time he shared the war plans in another group chat with The Atlantic’s editor in chief, Jeffrey Goldberg.

According to other reports, the Pentagon has been in disarray for the past month, not just because of “Signalgate” but also due to other sensitive leaks and mass firings. On Friday, three top Pentagon employees were fired over a leak investigation in the department. If the NPR report is true, the president may be getting fed up with Hegseth’s constant flow of bad news. Perhaps his narrow confirmation was a sign that Hegseth shouldn’t have gotten the job.

