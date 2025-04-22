The Last Time the Economy Was This Bad, It Was the Great Depression

The S&P 500, which has dropped nine percent since Donald Trump announced his destabilizing “reciprocal tariff” policy earlier this month, has seen the worst performance since Inauguration Day for any president going back to 1928, according to Bespoke Investment Group.

Also on Monday, the yield on a 10-year Treasury note rose to 4.89 percent, and the ICE U.S. dollar index—which measures the dollar against foreign currencies—sank more than one percent to its lowest level since March 2022. Typically when the market sinks, as it did during the Covid-19 pandemic, the dollar goes up and Treasury yields drop. Now, the opposite is true—meaning that the costs of imported goods will be even higher than the boosted prices caused by Trump’s tariffs on nearly every country in the world. This also leaves investors with few safe spots to wait out the volatility caused by Trump’s tariffs.

“It’s the hallmark of the ‘no confidence’ trade,” Scott Ladner, chief investment officer at Horizon Investments, told the Journal. “It’s impossible to commit capital to an economy that is unstable and unknowable because of policy structure.”