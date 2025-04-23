Skip Navigation
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Panicking Trump Walks Back His Attacks on the Fed and China

Donald Trump seems to have finally realized he’s sending the economy into a tailspin.

Donald Trump raises his hands defensively while speaking in the Oval Office of the White House.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Donald Trump is backtracking on some of his wild economic moves.

The president said Tuesday that has “no intention” of firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, after days of insults and threats over whether Powell would cut interest rates. It’s quite a reversal from Trump saying Powell’s “termination cannot come fast enough,” the week before. Still, Trump would like those rate cuts.

“I would like to see [Powell] be a little more active in terms of his idea to lower interest rates,” Trump said Tuesday while swearing in the new Securities and Exchange Commission chair. “It is a perfect time to lower interest rates.”

Trump also backed down from threatening China on Tuesday, saying that he wouldn’t seek to punish China any further in the Oval Office and telling reporters that tariff rates against the country would be lowered.

“[The rates] will come down substantially, but it won’t be zero,” Trump said, adding that “we’re going to be very nice, and they’re going to be very nice, and we’ll see what happens.” China appears to be reciprocating, with a spokesperson for the country’s Foreign Ministry telling reporters Wednesday that “the door for talks is wide open.”

It seems that the struggling stock market and panicked U.S. executives have persuaded Trump to modify whatever concepts of a plan he has for the economy, as every economic indicator spells disaster. Trump’s tariff whiplash, where he has alternated between raising and lowering tariffs, has caused market chaos for several weeks.

Instituting an astronomical tariff rate of 145 percent against China, one of the country’s largest trading partners, has not inspired confidence from American businesses, and China is holding firm on getting Trump to back down. Tuesday’s shift from the president indicates that he is fearful of what will happen if his current approach backfires.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

JD Vance Issues Ukraine a Stark Ultimatum

Vance says both Ukraine and Russia need to make some concessions in order to get a deal.

JD Vance delivers a speech at a lectern
Kenny Holston/Pool/Getty Image

Vice President JD Vance admitted outright on Wednesday that the United States is prepared to completely abandon Ukraine. 

“We’ve issued a very explicit proposal to both the Russians and Ukrainians, and it’s time for them to either say yes, or for the U.S. to walk away from this process,” he said from India. “We’ve engaged in an extraordinary amount of diplomacy, of on-the-ground work.

“The current lines, somewhere close to them is where you’re ultimately, I think, going to draw the new lines in the conflict,” Vance added, making it clear that Ukraine would have to give up territory to Russia.

This comes as Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump envoy Steve Witkoff decided not to attend the planned meeting between the U.S., Ukraine, and other European leaders, due to what Rubio’s spokesperson called “logistical issues.” 

The U.S. has been unilaterally trying to strong-arm Ukraine into a ceasefire with Russia, while the Europeans try to support Ukraine’s attempts to fight off the Russian invasion. These talks were supposed to be an attempt to bridge the gap between the U.S. and Europe and to make Putin negotiate on more equitable terms that don’t see him retaining large chunks of Ukrainian territory. But Vance just gave the Kremlin yet another green light. 

Edith Olmsted/
/

Tesla Earnings Plunge Because Everyone Hates Elon Musk

Tesla’s first-quarter earnings fell far short of expectations.

A person holds up a sign that has a photo of Elon Musk and the words "Fascist dork" on it during a protest outside a Tesla dealership
Ronaldo Silva/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Elon Musk’s far-right turn as the head of the Department of Efficiency has apparently tanked Tesla’s earnings.

In a humiliating first-quarter report published Tuesday, Tesla reported that profits had crashed by a whopping 71 percent, falling to a mere $409 million, compared with $1.39 billion from the same quarter last year.

The company vastly underperformed compared to Wall Street’s expectations for per-share profit, reporting an adjusted earnings per share of 27 cents, well below the expectations of 41 cents.

Sales slipped dramatically as well, dropping 13 percent from the same period last year. The electric vehicles have become controversial symbols of Donald Trump’s administration and Musk’s cost-cutting antics at DOGE, making them targets of widespread vandalism.

Musk was reportedly considering stepping back as DOGE czar when his special government employee status ends next month, which should come as no surprise. The Washington Post reported that the billionaire bureaucrat was tired of “attacks” from the left.

Dan Ives, a Wedbush Security financial analyst, wrote to clients on Sunday that Musk pulling back from DOGE is the only way that Tesla can recover, according to Bloomberg.

“Musk needs to leave the government, take a major step back on DOGE, and get back to being CEO of Tesla full-time,” Ives wrote. “Tesla is Musk and Musk is Tesla … and anyone that thinks the brand damage Musk has inflicted is not a real thing, spend some time speaking to car buyers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. You will think differently after those discussions.”

This latest earnings report may have been the wake-up call Musk needed. On a call with investors Tuesday, Musk reportedly said that he was planning to cut down on his time spent working with DOGE to two days a week starting in May.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Celebrates Earth Day by Gutting Key EPA Office

Donald Trump is firing hundreds of workers at the Environmental Protection Agency.

Donald Trump stands behind a fence at the White House Easter Egg Roll. Others are in the background.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Several employees in the Environmental Protection Agency spent their Earth Day learning that they needed to find new jobs.

Hundreds of staffers in the department’s Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights were laid off as part of a reduction in force Tuesday, as were employees working on environmental justice and diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in regional offices.

In February, environmental justice staffers were placed on administrative leave and some of the agency’s probationary workers were fired. Now, 280 workers involved with environmental justice and diversity, equity and inclusion will be terminated, with 175 other EPA workers being assigned to new jobs. It’s all part of EPA chief Lee Zeldin’s pledge to drive “a dagger through the heart of climate-change religion.” According to an EPA memo obtained by NBC News, the reduction in force will take effect on July 31.

The EPA under Trump is ditching its mission of actually protecting the environment. The department rolled back environmental regulations last month along with parts of the Clean Air Act. In addition to the rollbacks and cuts, the agency also tried to cut grants to nonprofit organizations in an attack on the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, set up by President Biden with the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022. A federal judge temporarily nixed those plans last month.

The regulatory changes that Zeldin is pushing with Trump’s blessing will harm countless Americans, including Trump’s supporters. “It’s practically inevitable” that more people will get sick from reduced regulation and the loss of funding, one EPA staffer anonymously told TNR earlier this month.

It’s fitting that Tuesday’s layoff announcement fell on Earth Day because the Trump administration has shown that it cares little, if anything, about the earth. The new energy secretary, fracking executive Chris Wright, last month described climate change as the “side effect of building the modern world.”

The FBI has moved to criminalize groups like Habitat for Humanity for receiving grants from the EPA under the Biden administration, and Trump himself has claimed that climate change will provide more seafront property and is therefore better for real estate. The White House is celebrating Earth Day by making the planet worse.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Stephen Miller Unveils Bizarre New Attack on Birthright Citizenship

Stephen Miller has found a new excuse to ignore the Constitution.

Stephen Miller gestures while speaking to reporters outside the White House
Will Oliver/EPA/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Stephen Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff for policy, has begun baselessly claiming that birthright citizenship has become a massive welfare scam.

During an appearance on Newsmax Monday evening, Miller ranted about Donald Trump’s executive order to upend birthright citizenship, which the Supreme Court will weigh next month.

“Birthright citizenship is the biggest, costliest scam in financial history,” Miller ranted. “An illegal alien could come here nine months pregnant, or on a tourist visa nine months pregnant, have a baby. That baby is then declared an automatic citizen, which then entitles the entire family to come here and live here, and every one of them get welfare … unlimited welfare, applying as the custodian of this citizen—so-called—child.”

“The biggest financial rip-off of Americans in history, not to mention the fact that it is the number one magnet for illegal immigration and invasion,” Miller continued.

With his penchant for white nationalism, Miller is no stranger to making disgusting, racist generalizations about immigrants. Miller has previously endorsed a theory called “remigration” that, unlike deportation, refers to the forcible removal of non–ethnically European immigrants and their families, regardless of their actual citizenship.

In a particularly outrageous escalation, Miller also claimed, without providing evidence, that birthright citizenship was a “major national security threat” that had been “used by foreign governments to conduct espionage against the United States.”

Halfway through his outrageous claim Monday, he switched to a hypothetical. “Because now, you see we can keep out a foreign spy who has a visa, who’s trying to get permission to board an airplane—but what happens when a foreign government uses this ridiculous birthright scam in order to create automatic citizens to then grow up as assets of a foreign government?” he demanded.

Birthright citizenship was established in the Fourteenth Amendment: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

Congress and the states ratified the amendment in 1869 to overturn the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dred Scott v. Sanford, which had held that people of African descent can never acquire American citizenship, and to provide a constitutional backstop for Black civil rights in the South during Reconstruction. Miller argued that the use of the birthright citizenship clause had strayed too far from its intended purpose.

The ghoulish white supremacist has also become one of the Trump administration’s strongest advocates for denying due process for undocumented immigrants it seeks to remove.

Read more about birthright citizenship:
The Latest Case Against Birthright Citizenship Is a Joke
Marin Scotten/
/

DOJ Lawyers Show Incompetence on Abrego Garcia Case With Huge Typo

The Department of Justice’s lawyers did not improve from there.

A person holds up a sign that says "Bring Kilmar home to his family"
Astrid Riecken/The Washington Post/Getty Images

The Trump administration is not only refusing to facilitate the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, but it spelled “United States” wrong while explaining why.

In a response issued Monday evening, the Department of Justice failed to answer questions from Abrego Garcia’s lawyers submitted in a court-approved interrogatory. “Defendants object to Interrogatory No. 1 as based on the false premise that the United States can, or has been ordered to facilitate Abrego Garcia’s release from custody,” the DOJ’s response reads.

It then quotes the Supreme Court as having said, “Defendant should ‘take all available steps to facilitate the return of Abrego Garcia to the United State.’” Misquoting the Supreme Court and a typo? It’s a great start from the Justice Department as it tries to defend deporting an innocent man it claims is part of a gang because of his knuckle tattoos.

After the Trump administration unlawfully deported 29-year-old Abrego Garcia to El Salvador due to an admitted “administrative error,” the Supreme Court ordered the government to “facilitate” his return, as did U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis. But the administration has since taken no steps to do so, and it maintains without evidence that Abrego Garcia is a member of MS-13.

Because of Trump’s inaction, Xinis allowed Abrego Garcia’s lawyers to submit an interrogatory in search of answers, of which they got none. Along with spelling the country’s name incorrectly, the DOJ refused to answer any questions from the father-of-three’s attorneys in its response. It instead maintained that any rulings ordering the facilitation of Abrego Garcia’s return are a “false premise”—a pathetic excuse for inaction given that’s exactly what they were ordered to do.

Marin Scotten/
/

Judge Deals Trump Major Blow in His Effort to Shutter Voice of America

Donald Trump signed an executive order eliminating the critical news source.

The Voice of America sign on the side of the organization's building in Washington, D.C.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
A federal judge ordered Donald Trump Tuesday to restore Voice of America and other government-funded radio broadcasts.
In a 10-page order, U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth ruled that the president’s efforts to dismantle the U.S. Agency for Global Media broadcasts Voice of America, Radio Free Asia, and Middle East Broadcasting Networks were likely illegal. Trump signed an executive order on March 14 eliminating VOA.
The judge ordered the Trump administration “to take all necessary steps to return USAGM employees and contractors to their status” held prior to the executive order. Lamberth, however, did not order Trump to restore any other USAGM-affiliated entities.
Last month, the White House laid off more than 1,300 VOA staff and accused the 83-year-old broadcasting agency that was started to combat Nazi propaganda of being anti-Trump and a waste of taxpayer money.
Less than a week later, six VOA staffers filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for shuttering USAGM, alleging that Trump’s executive order violates the First Amendment. The lawsuit followed a separate filing from USAGM affiliates Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, which also argued that Trump’s actions are illegal.
“My colleagues and I are grateful for this ruling, but we know this is just a small step forward as the government is likely to appeal,” lead plaintiff and VOA White House bureau chief Patsy Widakuswara said in a statement Tuesday. “We are committed to continuing to fight against what we believe is the administration’s unlawful silencing of VOA until we can return to our congressional mandate to tell America’s story through factual, balanced, and comprehensive reporting.”
This story has been updated.
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Disturbing DOJ Pressure Over Eric Adams Case Sparks Resignations

The Justice Department set a condition for prosecutors on New York City Mayor Eric Adams’s case wishing to return to work. It didn’t work.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams raises his right hand as if being sworn in.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

The corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams may have been dropped and the case dismissed, but the fallout still continues. 

Three federal prosecutors announced their resignations Tuesday, saying that they would quit their jobs rather than admit wrongdoing in continuing to pursue the case against Adams, The New York Times reports. 

In an email, prosecutors Celia V. Cohen, Andrew Rohrbach, and Derek Wikstrom, who all worked on the Adams case, said that Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche made their admitting to wrongdoing a condition of their reinstatement from administrative leave, after corruption charges against Adams were dropped in February.  

“We will not confess wrongdoing when there was none,” the trio wrote in the email, adding, “Now, the Department has decided that obedience supersedes all else, requiring us to abdicate our legal and ethical obligations in favor of directions from Washington.”

Adams spent much of 2024 openly lobbying President Trump to intervene in the federal charges against him for bribery, fraud, and soliciting political donations from Turkish officials in exchange for favors. His efforts paid off two months ago, although comments from Trump’s border czar Tom Homan made it seem like the DOJ was dropping charges in exchange for Adams cracking down on immigrants in New York City. 

Seven prosecutors resigned last month rather than carry out the order from Washington to drop the charges. Now, even though the case was dismissed with prejudice, preventing the Trump administration from using it as leverage over Adams in the future, it appears that the administration tried to get a show of fealty from Manhattan federal prosecutors. While three of them refused, Trump’s DOJ has won the chance to install loyalist attorneys to protect the president and his friends.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

ICE Given Deadline to Reinstate Student Visas in Major Blow to MAGA

A federal judge has ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement to restore the legal status of international students whose visas were suddenly stripped from them.

A protester holds a sign reading "Don't Deport Students."
Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

A federal judge has ordered that the Trump administration has until 5 p.m. Tuesday to reinstate the legal status of 133 students who had their visas revoked. Many international students have been targeted by the Trump administration for their activism around Israel’s war on Gaza, while others have had their visas revoked over minor incidents.

Judge Victoria Calvert issued a temporary restraining order on behalf of the students, who argued that Immigration and Customs Enforcement “abruptly and unlawfully” terminated their records on the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System, making them vulnerable to deportation. The judge’s order of reinstatement applies retroactively to March 21, 2025.

“The Constitution protects everyone on American soil, so the Trump administration cannot ignore due process to unjustifiably threaten students with the loss of immigration status, and arrest and deportation,” said ACLU senior staff attorney Avika Friedlin. “We believe this ruling shows the students are likely to prevail on their claims, and we are pleased the court ordered the government to halt its unlawful actions while the lawsuit continues.”

The Trump administration has already terminated the visas of more than 1,550 international students, putting them at heightened risk of deportation. The Georgia case will be heard for a preliminary injunction on Thursday.

More on Trump's war on immigrants:
ICE Deported an Immigrant. Now, No One Can Find Him.
Marin Scotten/
/

Trump Makes His Most Unhinged Claim Yet About Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Donald Trump has a wild new theory about Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s tattoos.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia's brother and mother stand next to each other with their arms linked during a press conference by Senator Chris Van Hollen. Abrego Garcia's brother wears a shirt calling for Abrego Garcia's return
Pete Kiehart/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Donald Trump has taken his tirade against immigrants with tattoos to new heights, baselessly claiming that Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s knuckle tattoos clearly associate him with MS-13.

“This is the man, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, that the Courts are trying to save from being deported?” the president wrote on Truth Social Monday night. “He was supposed to be, according to the Judge and the Democrats, a wonderful father from Maryland, but then they noticed he had ‘MS-13’ tattooed onto his knuckles (and lots of really bad stories about his past!).”

The post includes a photo of Trump holding up a photo of a hand, supposedly Abrego Garcia’s, with a marijuana leaf, smiley face, cross, and skull tattooed across the knuckles. On top of each individual tattoo is written M-S-1-3, the president’s way of explaining each tattoo clearly translates to an individual letter or number, which all together spell … MS-13?

“This is the gang that is, perhaps, the worst of them all. What is wrong with our Country?” Trump’s post concluded, leaving out any explanation for how he broke the tattoo code.

Screenshot of a Truth Social post
Screenshot

Abrego Garcia was unlawfully deported to El Salvador last month due to an admitted “administrative error” by the Trump administration, though officials have since doubled down on unfounded claims that Abrego Garcia is part of MS-13. Now the president is resorting to one of his favorite, but most outrageous, justifications for deporting Latino men without due process: They have tattoos.

After he ignored court orders and deported 200 Venezuelan immigrants to a megaprison in El Salvador, Trump cited photos of their tattoos as proof that they were part of Tren de Aragua. One man had a tattoo of a rose and a skull; another had a tattoo of a soccer ball. Even if gang-affiliated tattoos were sufficient evidence to deport someone (they’re not), none of those are associated with Tren de Aragua. In fact, experts on the gang have revealed that Tren de Aragua does not have affiliation tattoos.

“The truth is that a tattoo identifying Tren de Aragua does not exist,” Ronna Rísquez, a Venezuelan journalist who published the definitive book on TdA, told The New Yorker at the start of the month. “Tren de Aragua does not use any tattoos as a form of gang identification; no Venezuelan gang does.”

Last week, the Supreme Court ordered the Trump administration to “facilitate” Abrego Garcia’s return, but all the administration has done is continue to push lies about the 29-year-old’s identity. A growing number of Democrats are traveling to El Salvador to push for his release.

“While Donald Trump continues to defy the Supreme Court, Kilmar Abrego Garcia is being held illegally in El Salvador after being wrongfully deported,” California Representative Robert Garcia said in a statement Monday. “That is why we’re here—to remind the American people that kidnapping immigrants and deporting them without due process is not how we do things in America.”

