El Salvador’s President Makes Sick Argument on Wrongly Deported Man
Nayib Bukele used his press conference with Donald Trump to clarify his disturbing stance on Kilmar Abrego Garcia.
Nayib Bukele, El Salvador’s president, is flippantly refusing to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the United States after the Maryland resident was mistakenly deported.
During a press conference with Donald Trump in the White House Monday, a reporter asked Bukele if he planned to return Garcia, who is being held in the country’s Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo, a prison accused of human rights abuses. Bukele responded by calling Abrego Garcia a terrorist.
“How can I return him today? I smuggle him into the United States, or what do I do? Of course I’m not going to do it. The question is preposterous. How can I smuggle a terrorist into the United States? I don’t have the power to return him to the United States,” Bukele said.
Another reporter suggested that Bukele could release Abrego Garcia, a citizen of El Salvador, inside the country, to which the Salvadoran leader was incredulous.
“We’re not very fond of releasing terrorists into our country. We just turned the murder capital of the world into the safest country in the Western Hemisphere, and you want us to go back into releasing criminals so we can go back to being the murder capital of the world? That’s not going to happen,” Bukele replied.
Abrego Garcia, who is married to a U.S. citizen and the father of a disabled child, has not been found by any court to be a “terrorist” or member of any criminal gang like MS-13, despite the accusations of the Trump administration and Bukele’s assertions. Even the government has admitted in court that Abrego Garcia’s deportation was an “administrative error.”
But even though the Supreme Court has ordered Abrego Garcia’s return to the U.S., the Trump administration has stalled and refused, hiding behind semantics and technicalities. And with the backing of a dictator like Bukele, the White House seems content to let an innocent immigrant languish in a gulag.