El Salvador’s President Makes Sick Argument on Wrongly Deported Man

“How can I return him today? I smuggle him into the United States, or what do I do? Of course I’m not going to do it. The question is preposterous. How can I smuggle a terrorist into the United States? I don’t have the power to return him to the United States,” Bukele said.

Another reporter suggested that Bukele could release Abrego Garcia, a citizen of El Salvador, inside the country, to which the Salvadoran leader was incredulous.

“We’re not very fond of releasing terrorists into our country. We just turned the murder capital of the world into the safest country in the Western Hemisphere, and you want us to go back into releasing criminals so we can go back to being the murder capital of the world? That’s not going to happen,” Bukele replied.