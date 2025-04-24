Trump Makes Jarring Confession on Russia-Ukraine “Peace Deal”
Trump was asked a simple question on what Russia is conceding in the proposed peace deal. His answer spoke volumes.
Trump thinks that Russia not completely colonizing Ukraine is a concession on the path to peace.
“Mr. President … what concessions has Russia offered up thus far to get to the point where you’re closer to peace?” a reporter asked Trump, during a meeting with the Norwegian prime minister in the Oval Office on Thursday.
“Stopping the war. Stopping taking the whole country. Pretty big concession,” Trump replied dryly.
Promising to not invade a neighboring country is not a concession, especially not when you’ve already bombed said neighbor for over two years. Just hours before, Trump had resorted to Truth Social to beg Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop bombing Ukraine, after the worst assault on Kyiv in months.
The Trump administration continues to reveal that the so-called peace deal it wants to broker between Russia and Ukraine is just a way to force the latter to give up more land and resources. It’s not a deal, it’s not a ceasefire, it’s a shakedown.