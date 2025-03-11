Elon Musk Finally Admits Social Security Is on the Chopping Block

“The waste and fraud in entitlement spending … that’s the big one to eliminate, that’s the sort of half trillion, maybe six or seven hundred billion a year,” Musk said.

“That is also a mechanism by which the Democrats attract and retain illegal immigrants, by essentially paying them to come here, and they’re turning them into voters. This is why the Democrats are so upset about the situation,” he added, unsubtly echoing a white nationalist, Great Replacement theory talking point while Larry Kudlow nodded along. “If we turn off this gigantic money magnet for illegal immigrants, then they will leave. And they will lose voters.”

Trump has said he won’t touch Social Security or Medicare, but Musk’s entitlement math makes it clear that both those programs, as well as Medicaid, are on the chopping block. Millions of older Americans—many of them red-state Republicans—will lose the vital benefits they rely on. And the millions of younger Americans who’ve been having those benefits taken out of their paychecks for years will never see the fruits of that.