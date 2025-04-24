Trump Team Tips Off Wall Street Execs About Coming Trade Deal

“People inside the Trump White House are alerting Wall Street execs they are nearing an agreement in principle on trade with India, according to my sources who are senior Wall Street execs w ties to the White House,” Gasparino wrote on X before shifting his attention to the presumed deal rather than the private knowledge that Wall Street executives were graced with before the rest of the public.

“Why are Wall Street executives getting early alerts from people within the Trump White House about the status of trade negotiations?” Bloomberg’s Joe Weisentahal asked.

“So they are just bribing wall street firms with insider info,” author John Ganz commented.