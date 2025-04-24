Trump Team Tips Off Wall Street Execs About Coming Trade Deal
Trump is making sure his billionaire friends know what’s happening before the rest of the public.
The Trump administration is doing insider trading again.
Fox Business’s Charles Gasparino reported Thursday that the Trump administration has given Wall Street executives early notice of an impending trade deal with India.
“People inside the Trump White House are alerting Wall Street execs they are nearing an agreement in principle on trade with India, according to my sources who are senior Wall Street execs w ties to the White House,” Gasparino wrote on X before shifting his attention to the presumed deal rather than the private knowledge that Wall Street executives were graced with before the rest of the public.
“Why are Wall Street executives getting early alerts from people within the Trump White House about the status of trade negotiations?” Bloomberg’s Joe Weisentahal asked.
“So they are just bribing wall street firms with insider info,” author John Ganz commented.
This kind of blatant action cuts through the air of working class, little guy concern that the Trump administration claims to have and puts their actual corporate elitism on full display. Trump is treating the market like a board game that he’s rigged for himself and all of the rich friends who donated to his campaign. This isn’t the first time this has happened and it won’t be the last.
Earlier this month Trump did some more blatant insider trading, bragging about how much money his friends made off of his abrupt 90-day pause on most retaliatory tariffs—an announcement that caused stocks to shoot up.
“He made $2.5 million today, and he made $900 million! That’s not bad,” Trump said, pointing to financial investor Charles Schwab and Roger Penske, a Nascar team owner. Bloomberg reported that the day of this announcement was the “best day ever” for billionaires, as the world’s elite collectively made $304 billion when the markets went back up.
“Trump is creating giant market fluctuations with his on-again, off-again tariffs. These constant gyrations in policy provide dangerous opportunities for insider trading,” Senator Adam Schiff wrote on X at the time. “Who in the administration knew about Trump’s latest tariff flip flop ahead of time? Did anyone buy or sell stocks, and profit at the public’s expense?”
Trump administration officials have yet to comment on the deal.