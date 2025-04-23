Abrego Garcia’s Wife Forced to Go Into Hiding Thanks to DHS Slip-Up
Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s wife says she fears for her safety since the Trump administration deported him to a prison in El Salvador.
The wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador by the Trump administration, was forced to move to a safe house with her children after the government posted their home address to social media.
White House officials have spent weeks trying to justify their deportation of Abrego Garcia even after admitting in court that sending him to El Salvador was an “administrative error,” claiming with no evidence that he is a violent criminal and gang member.
At one point, the Department of Homeland Security posted online an order of protection that Jennifer Vasquez Sura had sought, but later abandoned, against her husband. That order contained Vasquez Sura’s home address, unredacted.
“I don’t feel safe when the government posts my address, the house where my family lives, for everyone to see, especially when this case has gone viral and people have all sorts of opinions,” Vasquez Sura told The Washington Post. “So, this is definitely a bit terrifying. I’m scared for my kids.”
Vasquez Sura, a U.S. citizen, is now staying in an undisclosed location with her three children while Abrego Garcia remains thousands of miles away despite a Supreme Court order requiring the U.S. government to facilitate his return. Both the Trump administration and Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele say that Abrego Garcia will not be coming back to the U.S., and Vasquez Sura has received hateful comments and taunts on social media.
“I didn’t even think it would become this big—it just happened,” Vasquez Sura said. “But if God threw me in this, I know he’s going to take me out of it. So this is God’s battle. And I’m going to fight it—for Kilmar and for everyone.”
The government has not commented on the decision to leave the family’s address in the document it posted online. Even after the Supreme Court ruling, the Trump administration has fought against returning Abrego Garcia and been admonished by several lower courts, the latest coming on Tuesday. To this White House, neither Abrego Garcia nor Vasquez Sura’s wellbeing matter at all.