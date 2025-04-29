Trump’s Economy Sends U.S. Confidence Dropping Like a Rock
U.S. consumer confidence is the lowest it’s been in years.
Consumer confidence in the economy has plummeted for the fifth straight month, sinking to lows not seen since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, all thanks to Donald Trump’s tariffs.
The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index fell by 7.9 points in April, bringing overall consumer confidence to 86, according to a report published Tuesday. Consumer futures were brought to a 13-year low, with outlooks on the economy dropping by 12.5 points to 54.5 points. That’s well below the threshold of 80 that “usually signals a recession ahead,” according to the Conference Board.
“The decline was largely driven by consumers’ expectations. The three expectation components—business conditions, employment prospects, and future income—all deteriorated sharply, reflecting pervasive pessimism about the future,” Stephanie Guichard, a senior economist at the Conference Board, said in a statement.
The number of consumers expecting fewer jobs in the next six months (32.1 percent) was particularly alarming, reaching heights not seen since April 2009, when the country was in the midst of the Great Recession.
“Expectations about future income prospects turned clearly negative for the first time in five years, suggesting that concerns about the economy have now spread to consumers worrying about their own personal situations,” Guichard noted.
The drop-off in confidence has rattled all ages and income groups, as well as all political affiliations. The group with the sharpest decline in confidence is also America’s most employed, people aged 35 to 55.
The root cause of the instability was “high financial market volatility in April” that hit American consumers’ stock portfolios and retirement savings hard and fast, per the Conference Board’s report. That was almost singularly due to Trump’s machinations in the White House, which included releasing (and stalling) a sweeping and vindictive tariff proposal plan that economists observed (and the White House eventually confirmed) was founded on bad math.
It’s not the only negative indicator for Trump’s performance. An ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll published Sunday found that Trump’s approval rating had plummeted to 39 percent—a six percent drop from February—marking the lowest first-100-day rating of a president since modern polling began roughly 80 years ago.