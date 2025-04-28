Russia Tells Trump to Get Lost on Ukraine Peace Talks
And yet Donald Trump continues to grandstand about the talks.
Donald Trump is definitely losing the reins on negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.
Trump told reporters Sunday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had requested additional military aid during their meeting ahead of Pope Francis’s funeral in Rome.
“[Zelenskiy] told me that he needs more weapons, but he’s been saying that for three years,” Trump said on the tarmac at Morristown Airport before boarding Air Force One to head back to Washington.
“He needs more weapons and we’re gonna see what happens. I want to see what happens with respect to Russia—because Russia, I’ve been surprised and disappointed, very disappointed that they did the bombing of those places after discussions,” the president said, referring to Russia’s surprise attack on Kyiv late Wednesday that killed at least 12 Ukrainians amid collapsing peace deal negotiations.
Trump said that he wanted Russian President Vladimir Putin to “stop shooting, sit down, and sign a deal.” The U.S. president’s statements follow increasingly concerned public messages to the authoritarian leader, including one musing that Trump may have been strung along by the war-bent despot.
But Ukraine’s not the only one who is refusing to budge on its demands. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov outlined the country’s list of requirements to end the war in a new interview Monday, and it’s the same exact things they’ve been asking for since 2022.
Lavrov said that Russia requires full control of five Ukrainian regions: Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Crimea. Lavrov also insisted that Ukraine must be demilitarized and banned from entering NATO. Kyiv would need to introduce legislation to restore the state of Russian language, culture, and religious institutions, as well.
Lavrov also said that Russia wanted to lift a ban on Kyiv’s ability to directly negotiate with Moscow.
Yaroslav Trofimov, the chief foreign-affairs correspondent at The Wall Street Journal, said that Russia was sending Trump a clear message. “Lavrov basically tells Trump to get lost,” Trofimov wrote in a post on X Monday. Trofimov said that Lavrov had advocated a “denazification” that would require a regime change in Ukraine.