UPS Cutting Thousands of Jobs as Trump’s Economy Takes a Toll

Trump’s 145 percent tariffs on Chinese imports are likely to have a massive impact on Amazon, as 60 percent of its sales come from smaller, independent retailers that depend on said imports. Even Amazon CEO Andy Jassy admitted that the cost of countless products “made in China” will shoot up. Earlier on Tuesday, a report indicated that Amazon had plans to display how much each product’s final cost had been impacted by Trump’s tariffs, though it later caved under White House pressure and said that’s no longer the case.

These are thousands of good union jobs here getting eliminated by Trump’s destructive trade policy. UPS is the single largest employer in the Teamsters Union, with over 61 percent of its employees maintaining union membership. This critical blow comes as Teamsters President Sean O’Brien continues his shameless support of the clearly anti-labor Trump administration.

And even more troubling: UPS is in serious negotiations with an AI start-up that would have hundreds of gray, humanoid robots replace human workers at the UPS packaging conveyor belt, as this bleak, sterile clip from the company’s X profile shows. Tariffs aren’t getting negotiated, prices are rising, people are being fired, and a team of soulless assembly-line robots is waiting in the wings.

