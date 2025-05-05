Republican Town Hall Descends Into Chaos as Police Force Out Voters
Representative Mike Lawler was hammered with questions during his town hall. That’s when the state troopers came in.
New York Republican Representative Mike Lawler had yet another chaotic town hall on Sunday in which multiple disgruntled constituents of his were forcibly removed by private security and a state trooper.
As his constituents grilled him with questions, and often loudly booed his answers, Lawler remained steadfast in his loyalty to the Trump administration and its destructive positions on tariffs, bureaucracy, Ukraine, and more.
“The courts have given the president the authority on tariffs,” Lawler said. He was met with groans and jeers, and even one “blah, blah, blah.” But he continued as security removed people from the crowd. “Well, if people would behave then there wouldn’t be a problem,’ said Lawler, which led to even more, louder boos from his constituents. “If they do not reach agreements within the next 30 to 45 days then Congress will have to intervene—”
The crowd drowned Lawler out while more officers rushed to take a woman away by her ankles. An elderly constituent was given the same treatment. She flashed double peace signs as she was manhandled by security. The Associated Press reported that at least two more constituents were also removed from the town hall.
Lawler, who represents a swing district, is one of the few Republicans to keep holding town halls. Late last month, he had a similarly hostile town hall experience, where he lied about cuts to Medicaid as his constituents called him an authoritarian.