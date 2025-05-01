Skip Navigation
Trump-Appointed Judge Strikes Down Move Crucial to Deportations

Donald Trump is dealt another massive blow to his immigration agenda.

Donald Trump speaks into a microphone during an event in the White House Rose Garden
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

A federal judge has barred the Trump administration from deporting immigrants on the basis of the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, ruling Thursday that the use of the World War II-era policy to banish alleged Tren de Aragua gang members from the country without due process is illegal.

In a 36-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez ruled that Tren de Aragua’s presence did not constitute an “invasion,” as Donald Trump had previously claimed. Rodriguez, a first term Trump appointee, wrote that the administration had inappropriately invoked the law, which only applies when the nation is facing an armed, organized attack by an invading country.

“The Proclamation exceeds the scope of the statute and, as a result, is unlawful,” Rodriguez decided. “[Administration officials] do not possess the lawful authority under the AEA, and based on the Proclamation, to detain Venezuelan aliens, transfer them within the United States, or remove them from the country.”

In March, the White House made a spontaneous decision to defy a court order by deporting more than 200 alleged members of the Venezuelan gang to El Salvador under the cover of the wartime policy.

Even after a U.S. district court judge ordered that the immigrants should remain in the U.S. as they await trial, Trump officials thwarted the law and sent the men skybound regardless.

Trump justified the infraction by claiming Venezuelan immigration into the country constituted an “invasion,” and described the current era as a “time of war.” The men were taken to a notorious El Salvador prison known as CECOT, where the U.S. government is paying El Salvador more than $20,000 per deportee to imprison the men.

Many of the accused men believed that they had been targeted for deportation due to their tattoos. ICE officials have admitted that the immigration agency has used tattoos to tie individuals to gangs, despite the fact that experts argue Venezuelan gangs do not use identifying tattoos.

In April, a U.S. circuit judge stated that the Trump administration’s use of the Alien Enemies Act to force immigrants out of the country had treated asylum-seekers worse than prior presidents treated actual German Nazis during World War II.

Mike Waltz Was Sucking Up to Trump All Day Before News of His Firing

Mike Waltz, the man behind that disastrous Signalgate group chat, spent the last 24 hours praising Trump. Now, he’s getting sacked.

Trump White House national security adviser Mike Waltz smiles weirdly with his mouth closed.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Mike Waltz spent his last moments as national security adviser publicly singing the praises of the man who decided to fire him.

Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong will both be leaving the Trump administration after a short tenure marked by blunders and controversy, particularly the first Signalgate group chat, which Waltz created.

Waltz’s first outpouring of flattery for the man expected to fire him came at the 100 Days Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, in which each Trump Cabinet member went around the table and shared one thing they loved about their fearless leader.

“Mr. President, the last four years the world experienced a total lack of zero leadership under Biden. And then we’ve had 100 days of your leadership,” Waltz fawned. “With respect, with strength, starting with ‘there’ll be all hell to pay.’”

Waltz kept this song and dance up into the next day.

“This is leadership at its finest led by our commander-in-chief, who loves the troops and they love him. Secretary Hegseth leading from the front … We’re 100 days in and they are talking about modernizing the army, counterdrone electronic warfare, getting our troops the things they need rapidly, cutting through the bureaucracy, consolidating a lot of these commands,” Waltz rambled on Fox News Thursday morning. “This is exactly what our modern force needs.”

While it’s unclear when Waltz became aware of his firing, it’s obvious that the compliments didn’t save him. Waltz and Wong are expected to be out by the end of the day.

Stephen Miller Has Full-Blown Temper Tantrum Over Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Miller snapped when asked if the Trump administration was working to bring Abrego Garcia back.

White House deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller gestures while speaking at the podium during a press briefing
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The White House’s closest link to the white nationalist agenda had a full-blown meltdown Thursday over reports that the administration had been spurned by El Salvador over the requested release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia from a Salvadoran gulag.

During a White House press briefing, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller claimed that Abrego Garcia had “extensively documented membership in MS-13” and was a “clear and present danger to the safety of the American people.”

Abrego Garcia entered the U.S. illegally more than a decade ago but was allowed to remain in the U.S. and evade deportation back to El Salvador when an immigration judge ruled in October 2019 that a return to his home country could expose him to violence or persecution from a local gang, Barrio 18. Abrego Garcia was never charged with a crime, and the only alleged tie between the construction worker and MS-13 stemmed from a 2019 report of a since-fired Maryland police officer.

Trump himself appears confused about Abrego Garcia’s connection to Latin American gangs. The president entered into a terse exchange with ABC News Tuesday night when he insisted that a doctored photo of supposed gang tattoos on Abrego Garcia’s knuckles was real. Experts say the photo is apparently photoshopped.

Trump administration officials acknowledged in court filings last month that Abrego Garcia’s forced exit from the country was an “administrative error.” The Supreme Court has ordered the executive branch to “facilitate” Abrego Garcia’s return to the U.S.

“It is a sad reflection on the state of our media and many of the outlets represented in this room that you obsessively try to shill for this MS-13 terrorist,” Miller ranted Thursday, chastising American news outlets for allegedly failing to cover the supposed rape, torture, and murder of American citizens at the hands of “the illegals that Biden was importing into our country.”

Miller then scolded the Biden administration for abiding by the Constitution in providing due process to individuals that the deputy chief of staff derided as “Tren de Aragua terrorists,” referring to the Venezuelan gang.

The Trump administration has sworn that every man it had deported to the Salvadoran megaprison known as CECOT was a member of Tren de Aragua, but family members and friends of the deportees claimed that’s not true. Some of the men that had been forced to board the planes had no criminal record.

Meanwhile, the U.S. government is paying El Salvador some $20,000 per deportee to imprison the men. Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has also insinuated he intends to make more money off the uncharged men: in March, Bukele posted plans to force the immigrants into labor camps under the country’s “Zero Idleness program.”

In April, a U.S. circuit judge purported that the Trump administration’s actions were wildly unprecedented and that the nation’s current use of a World War II–era policy—the Alien Enemies Act—to force immigrants out of the country while ignoring their due process rights had treated asylum-seekers worse than prior presidents treated actual German Nazis during World War II.

Miller previously served as the senior adviser for policy and White House director of speechwriting during Trump’s first term. The far-right politico has made a name for himself for his vicious anti-immigrant policies, which include proposals to build mass deportation camps and deploy the military and the National Guard to seal the border, promising a forthcoming reality of “large-scale raids” and “throughput facilities.”

He’s long been viewed as one of the most apparent and rigid ties between Trump and the white nationalist agenda. Miller, a mentee of Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon, has had a profound impact on the president-elect’s language and policy on immigration, despite entering Trumpworld with little policy or legal expertise. He was the architect of Trump’s first Muslim travel ban and has been a vocal proponent of family separation at the U.S. border, as well as limiting citizenship for legal immigrants. During his time in Trump’s first term, leaked emails revealed that Miller promoted white nationalist articles and books, especially on the idea that nonwhite people are replacing white people.

Cognitive Decline? Trump Invents Protest Supporting His War on Harvard

Donald Trump has been targeting Harvard University for refusing to bow to him.

Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Donald Trump gave a completely incoherent response to a question about his crackdown on Harvard University and ended up ranting about fictional riots.

During a phone interview with NewsNation Wednesday, Stephen A. Smith, the firebrand sports pundit turned political commentator, asked the president to expand on a comment he’d made about Harvard University, which has seen $2.2 billion in government grants frozen by the current administration.

Smith asked Trump what he would say to those who view his attacks against the Ivy League school as “an attack on academic freedom, rather than a defense of fairness.”

“Well, I say this. We had riots in Harlem, in Harlem, and frankly if you look at what’s gone on—and people from Harlem went up and they protested, Stephen, and they protested very strongly against Harvard. They happened to be on my side,” Trump said.

“You know I got a very high Black vote. You know that? Very, very high Black vote. It was a very great compliment to me,” Trump continued.

The president appeared confused about the subject of the question, ranting about Harlem instead of Harvard and inventing a fictional riot in support of his war on higher education.

Trump’s stumped response is particularly disturbing because, crucially, Smith repeated the word “Harvard” three times in asking his question, and was responding directly to something Trump had just mentioned. Halfway through the question, Trump seemed to realize his mistake, but then felt it necessary to comment on the support of Black voters, which was at that point entirely off topic.

There have been concerns over Trump’s cognitive decline since he first started to deliver weaving, nonsensical stump speeches on the presidential campaign trail. Now his divorce from reality manifests mostly in his disastrous economic policy, as the president is more or less kept away from making lengthy addresses.

During an interview on ABC News Tuesday, Trump appeared to suggest that Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a man wrongfully deported to El Salvador, literally had “MS-13” tattooed on his hand. In reality, Trump had seen an image with these letters and numbers digitally added as a visual aid to the tattoos the government claimed proved his gang affiliation.

More than 80 professors at Harvard have pledged 10 percent of their salaries to help pay for the school’s legal battle against the Trump administration. In addition to the $2.2. billion in grants, and the cancellation of a $60 million contract, the White House also plans to pull $1 billion in federal funding for Harvard’s health research, which could potentially devastate Boston’s hospitals.

Trump Officials Are Now Hoarding Supplies Thanks to Their Boss

Even people connected to Trump are afraid of the consequences of his tariffs.

Donald Trump waves to the camera as he walks outside.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Trump administration officials are stockpiling basic supplies in anticipation of skyrocketing prices from the president’s ill-advised tariffs.

Rolling Stone reports that at least three administration officials, including one Trump aide, are buying toilet paper, food items, and other household supplies in bulk. They also told the publication that they know other conservatives working in politics, both inside and outside of the White House, who are doing the same.

When asked why they were hoarding, the Trump aide said, “Because it would be stupid not to!” They added that they and their partner were “stashing cash” in their Washington, D.C.-area home but that they still support Trump’s tariffs, saying there will be “short-term pain” before long-term “prosperity.”

It’s clear that Republicans in power are fearful of the consequences of Trump’s tariffs. Some GOP senators have expressed their concerns publicly, and even allied with Democrats on a Wednesday vote to condemn Trump’s tariffs, only to be stymied when Vice President JD Vance cast his tie-breaking vote to shoot the effort down.

Meanwhile, the economic shakeup continues to generate bad news, whether it’s the U.S. gross domestic product shrinking for the first quarter in three years, domestic car manufacturers saying they’ll lose billions of dollars, or unemployment numbers rising. Trump continues to try and brush it all aside, blaming President Biden and claiming that a “boom” is right around the corner. The administration’s chief tariffs architect, Peter Navarro, even said the economy is great—aside from the tariffs.

Many Republicans are worried that the ensuing trade wars and price hikes from the tariffs will hurt the economy, making these basic supplies more expensive. But because they’re also scared of Trump and don’t want his or his supporters’ vengeance, they’ll offer phony public support or, at the very least, make feeble, low-stakes acts of opposition. All the while, they’ll hoard toilet paper or engage in shady Wall Street investments for their own personal benefit.

GM Pours Cold Water Over Trump’s Tariff Claims With New Prediction

General Motors predicts Trump’s tariffs will cost billions.

A parking lot full of General Motors cars.
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
New vehicles at the GM Lansing Grand River Assembly plant in Michigan

The sweeping car and auto part tariffs that President Trump claims will revitalize the domestic industry will cost one of its biggest companies millions of dollars. 

General Motors CEO Mary Barra estimated that Trump’s tariffs will cost the company between $4 and $5 million of revenue this year, in a letter sent to shareholders Thursday. The company has lowered its profit goal in response. This comes as Trump actually retreated from the much more aggressive tariffs he had originally planned for the industry. 

Even in the face of financial loss, Barra believes the company will keep the prices the same for consumers. But there’s no guarantee. 

“We believe … pricing is going to stay at about the same level as it is,” she told CNN’s Erin Burnett in a Thursday interview. “Pricing changes in our industry at least monthly, and sometimes more frequently. We’re going to respond to the market.”

Lower earnings aren’t just bad for Barra and her shareholders, they’re bad for the hundreds of thousands of working-class Americans (many of whom voted for Trump) who depend on GM for their livelihoods. Trump’s reckless tariffs and trade wars have set automakers and autoworkers on edge rather than reassured them.  

Trump Adviser Behind Train-Wreck Signalgate Chat Is on His Way Out

Donald Trump intends to fire National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, who accidentally added a journalist to the group chat discussing air strikes on Yemen.

National Security Adviser Mike Waltz holds up a hand while speaking
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Multiple Trumpworld officials involved in the Defense Department’s Signalgate scandal are leaving their posts.

National security adviser Mike Waltz and his deputy, Alex Wong, are exiting the administration, CBS News’s Jennifer Jacobs reported Thursday. The pair are expected to leave by the end of the day.

But the roles aren’t likely to stay open for long. Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, is reportedly in talks to replace Waltz, according to Politico. Witkoff has been busy the last several months attempting to work out a peace deal with Hamas in Gaza and end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Other contenders include White House deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, National Security Council Senior Director for Counterterrorism Sebastian Gorka, and the special envoy for special missions Richard Grenell. The last of those options served for a handful of months as Trump’s acting director of national intelligence during his first term, and was in talks for other top intelligence positions in December as Trump drew up his Cabinet.

Waltz has been the epicenter of several embarrassing episodes for the Trump administration in the last couple of months. In March, Waltz committed an egregious national security flub by accidentally inviting a journalist from The Atlantic to a Cabinet group chat on Signal that discussed sensitive, real-time war details about bombing Yemen.

That news brought the supposed chief intelligence expert’s myriad other misgivings to light. In the wake of the Signal scandal, an account sharing Waltz’s name had seemingly left his Venmo profile public. In doing so, the intelligence official disclosed the names of hundreds of his personal and professional associates, including government officials and lobbyists.

The list also included several major media personalities, such as Bret Baier and Brian Kilmeade of Fox News, Brianna Keilar and Kristen Holmes of CNN, a cable news producer, local news journalists, a national security reporter, documentarians, and “noted conspiracy theorist Ivan Raiklin,” reported Wired.

Waltz was also one of several top Trump administration officials caught with their personal data—such as account passwords, cell phone numbers, and email addresses—listed online, reported the German newspaper Der Spiegel.

And, as it turns out, Waltz “regularly” used Signal to discuss work, according to Politico. He reportedly had at least 20 group chats to discuss issues in Ukraine, China, Gaza, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

Behind closed doors, Donald Trump was reportedly furious with Waltz’s pattern of errors and was “suspicious” that Waltz’s contact list apparently included journalists critical of the administration.

“The president was pissed that Waltz could be so stupid,” one anonymous source familiar with the situation told Politico, in the aftermath of the Signal scandal.

Still, the Trump administration publicly reiterated its confidence in its intelligence pick, describing Waltz as a “good man” who had learned his lesson.

Trump has reportedly been sensitive to the idea of ousting Waltz, believing that doing so could be interpreted as a bend to public pressure. One source familiar with the situation at the National Security Council told CBS News that the president believes enough time has passed that the administration can reasonably reframe Waltz’s and Wong’s departures as part of a “reorganization.”

Waltz’s removal also marks another embarrassing loss for Republicans, who traded the former Florida representative to the executive branch at a cost to their slim majority in the House.

This story has been updated.

Trump Town Hall Erupts in Laughter as He Claims He’s Made No Mistakes

No one really believed this.

Donald Trump speaks into a microphone at a town hall event.
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images
Donald Trump at a town hall in October 2024

Donald Trump doesn’t think he’s done anything wrong in his second term as president.

On a NewsNation town hall with Chris Cuomo, Stephen A. Smith, and Bill O’Reilly, Trump, who phoned in to the event, was asked by an audience member, Lee Shapiro, what he thought his biggest mistake was in the first 100 days of his new term.

“I’ll tell you, that’s the toughest question I can have because I don’t really believe I’ve made any mistakes,” Trump said to laughter from the audience, which was divided between Democrats, Republicans, and independents.

“I think Lee is reassured,” joked O’Reilly, a former Fox News host.

Trump appears to be in deep denial. His administration is facing more than 200 lawsuits over his immigration policies, his ill-advised tariffs, his revenge against law firms, his attempts to shut down government agencies, and many more actions. On top of that, his secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth, has been embroiled in scandals over leaks and discussing battle plans in private group chats.

The president has shown signs of cognitive decline over the past year. If Trump was unwilling to hear criticism before, now he’s unable to acknowledge the consequences of his own actions. With Congress and much of the Supreme Court failing to hold him accountable, it appears that Americans are stuck with a president who causes problems for the country and doesn’t take responsibility.

Stephen Miller Crashes Out Defending Trump’s Weird Dolls Comment

Donald Trump told parents to offset tariff-induced cost increases by not buying so many toys for their kids.

Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller looks down while standing at the podium during a press briefing
Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg/Getty Images

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller is doubling down on Donald Trump’s ridiculous way of dismissing the rising prices of consumer goods.

During a White House press briefing Thursday morning, Miller attempted to defend the president’s strange remark from the day before that parents might have to buy fewer toys for their kids while his destructive tariffs on China take effect.

“Well, maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls. And maybe the two dolls will cost a couple of bucks more than they would normally,” Trump said during a Cabinet meeting Wednesday.

Miller tried to make sense of the comment in his typical antagonistic fashion.

“He was making the point that I think almost every American consumer agrees with,” Miller said.

“If you had a choice between a doll from China, that might have, say, lead paint in it that is not as well constructed, as a doll made in America that has a higher environmental and regulatory standard and that is made to a higher degree of quality, and those two products are both on Amazon, that yes, you probably would be willing to pay more for a better-made American product,” he continued.

“But here’s the key point: With the tax cuts, the regulation cuts, the energy price decrease, and everything else that President Trump is doing to unleash this era of American prosperity and prevent the road we were on, to get off that road of financial ruin and doom, means that it will be cheaper than ever to manufacture in America,” he added.

It’s worth noting that, in the same breath, Miller touted a supposed higher degree of quality for American-made goods while also promising that Trump would strip the very regulations that ensure that quality in an effort to make production less expensive.

As the Trump administration has begun to reckon with just how destructive Trump’s sweeping tariffs will be for the domestic and global economies, they have made a sharp pivot to convince Americans that desire is in fact the root of all suffering. In March, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent claimed that “access to cheap goods is not the essence of the American dream.” In fact, being able to afford to live is a huge part of the American dream, and abundant consumer conveniences have become baked into our national identity.

The administration’s weird warnings that Americans will have to hunker down with the toys they’ve already got flies in the face of Trump’s grandstanding about prosperity.

Meanwhile, toy companies are reporting that Christmas may be in jeopardy. Greg Ahearn, chief executive of the Toy Association, a U.S. industry group representing 850 toy manufacturers, warned of “a frozen supply chain that is putting Christmas at risk.”

“If we don’t start production soon, there’s a high probability of a toy shortage this holiday season,” Ahern said.

Republicans Kill Move to Stop ICE From Deporting U.S. Citizens

This is "batsh*t crazy,” one Democrat said of our current reality.

Two ICE agents steer a man whose hands are handcuffed behind his back.
Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg/Getty Images

House Republicans on Wednesday killed a measure that would have stopped ICE from being able to deport or detain U.S. citizens. The measure was originally an amendment introduced by Representative Pamila Jayapal to President Trump’s massive budget bill.

“My amendment is simple, and I hope that it has bipartisan support. It simply states that none of the funds in this bill may be used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement to detain or deport U.S. citizens,” Jayapal said. “Whether you’re a Democrat or Republican, I hope we can all agree that U.S. citizens should never be detained by ICE or any agency conducting civil immigration enforcement. They certainly should not be deported.”

The Republican Party does not agree with that. The Trump administration has already deported multiple U.S.-citizens, including a four-year old with cancer. The issue came up at the very same hearing where Republicans decided to allow ICE to deport more U.S. citizens.

“Your bill will deport more kids who are American citizens with cancer,” Representative Eric Swallwell asked. His statement was met with complete silence.

“The fact that Democrats and my colleague Representative Pramila Jayapal feel the need to even introduce an amendment that says ICE cannot deport U.S. citizens is bats*t crazy,” Representative Ted Lieu said on the House floor.

“How about this,” Representative Daniel Goldman raised. “Raise your hand if you do not think children with cancer who are American citizens should be deported.”

Half of the hands in the room were raised.

“Looks like it’s all the Democrats and none of the Republicans.”

