Even Trump’s Biggest Fan Is Outraged by Private Jet Corruption
Laura Loomer went on a lengthy tirade complaining about why Trump accepted the massive gift.
MAGA disciple Laura Loomer is deeply disappointed in President Trump for accepting a luxury jet from what she called “jihadists in suits.”
The New York Times reported Sunday that the Trump administration plans to accept a Boeing 747-8 plane as a gift from Qatar’s royal family. The plane will be upgraded into the new Air Force One. This would be one of the most lavish gifts that a U.S. president has ever been given, and may be in use well after Trump’s presidency ends, as it is being given to his presidential library after his term.
“So the fact that the Defense Department is getting a GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE, of a 747 aircraft to replace the 40 year old Air Force One, temporarily, in a very public and transparent transaction, so bothers the Crooked Democrats that they insist we pay, TOP DOLLAR, for the plane,” the president wrote on Truth Social. “Anybody can do that! The Dems are World Class Losers!!! MAGA.”
Loomer was quick to voice her distaste for the move (even as it was rooted in blatant Islamophobia).
“It’s going to be hard for the admin to designate the Muslim Brotherhood and obliterate Iranian proxies in Hamas and Hezbollah when Qatar funds the Muslim Brotherhood, harbors HAMAS, and the US just accepted a $400 million jet from Qatar,” she commented on X. “We are watching an Islamic takeover of our country in real time.”
Loomer continued.
“I love President Trump. I would take a bullet for him. But, I have to call a spade a spade. We cannot accept a $400 million “gift” from jihadists in suits,” she wrote shortly after the first post. “The Qataris fund the same Iranian proxies in Hamas and Hezbollah who have murdered US Service Members. The same proxies that have worked with the Mexican cartels to get jihadists across our border. This is really going to be such a stain on the admin if this is true. And I say that as someone who would take a bullet for Trump. I’m so disappointed.”
While Loomer’s reasoning is rooted in her hatred for Muslims, the conflicts of interest she notes are very real.
“It’s hard to see it as a coincidence when Trump’s company just announced a new golf resort in Qatar, reportedly partnered with a company owned by the country’s government, and will soon be meeting with senior Qatari officials in a Middle East trip that also features meetings with heads of state of two other countries he has property developments in,” said Jordan Libowitz, a spokesman for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. “At this point, it’s impossible to tell the difference between decisions being made by the White House for the good of the country and for the good of the Trump Organization.”