Why Democrats Are Pissed at This Trump Impeachment Attempt
Representative Shri Thanedar introduced articles of impeachment. His party is furious.
Michigan Representative Shri Thanedar pushed earlier this week for a vote on his articles of impeachment, causing an unwelcome stir among Democratic leadership, who were very much not on board with the rogue effort to oust President Donald Trump.
Thanedar took to the House floor Tuesday to recognize his seven articles as privileged, giving Republican leadership two days to commence a vote on the symbolic gesture.
“It’s never the wrong time to stand up for our Constitution,” Thanedar wrote on X Tuesday, calling on his colleagues to “take action.” But liberal lawmakers disagree with forcing the impeachment process.
“People are pissed,” a senior House Democrat told Axios, on the condition of anonymity in order to share their uncensored private reactions. “He’s really just doing it for himself.”
A second House Democrat referred to Thanedar as a “dumbshit.”
“This is the dumbest fucking thing,” a third unidentified House Democrat said, calling Thanedar’s limelight-grabbing actions “utterly selfish behavior.”
Thanedar’s articles accuse Trump of obstruction of justice, bribery and corruption, and tyrannical overreach. But despite Trump’s recent actions, Democrats have no power to actually advance the articles forward.
They’re also cynical about coming down hard on the president when the Republican-dominated system that is allowing Trump to advance his agenda is still actively doing his bidding. Other Democrats were concerned that Thanedar’s uncoordinated impeachment effort would take pressure off of Republican-driven tax cuts.
“We need to focus on reconciliation,” Representative Brad Schneider, the chair of the New Democrat Coalition, told Axios. “One hundred percent of our energy is on dealing with this.”
The whole impeachment crusade has been a wash since Thanedar announced it last week, seemingly without speaking to the teams of his alleged co-sponsors. The announcement also coincided with a bit of bad news for the Michigan lawmaker: He will face intraparty competition from state Representative Donavan McKinney in the midterms for his House seat.
In an apparent vote of no confidence on Thanedar, McKinney has already received support from the progressive PAC Justice Democrats, as well as Michigan Representative Rashida Tlaib, who endorsed McKinney Monday.
Still, Thanedar is refusing to back down from the articles, insisting that he won’t withdraw them unless “someone can convince me that many of my articles are incorrect.
“The rest of the members have to look into their own conscience and make a decision: is this impeachable conduct or not?” Thanedar told Axios.