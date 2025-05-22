Four Supreme Court Justices Refuse to Read the First Amendment

The deadlock leaves in place an Oklahoma ruling that a Catholic public charter school is unconstitutional. But the Supreme Court sidestepped the question, deferring to the lower court decision.

The four judges who voted in favor of the measure seem to be ignoring that earmarking public funds for religious schools is a clear violation of the establishment clause of the First Amendment. This clause prohibits the government from “establishing” a religion and from blurring the lines between separation of church and state.

To determine what violates the establishment clause, the court carries out a “Lemon test,” originating from the 1971 Supreme Court case Lemon v. Kurtzman. It states that the government can partner with a religious entity only if “(1) the primary purpose of the assistance is secular, (2) the assistance must neither promote nor inhibit religion, and (3) there is no excessive entanglement between church and state.”