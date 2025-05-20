Trump Threatens Republican Representative Exposing His Budget Lies
Thomas Massie isn’t falling in line on the budget—and Trump is pissed.
One House Republican is calling out the Trump administration’s lies that the “big, beautiful” budget bill won’t raise the deficit.
Speaking to CNN’s Manu Raju on Tuesday, Representative Thomas Massie said that “Under the policies of this bill, we’re going to add $20 trillion dollars to the debt over the next 10 years, which is three and a half to $5 trillion more than would have been added otherwise.”
When Raju told Massie about the White House’s claims that the bill is deficit neutral, Massie chuckled.
“That’s a joke,” the Kentucky congressman, whose votes often align with libertarian principles.
Earlier in the day, President Trump attacked Massie after a meeting with House Republicans on Capitol Hill.
“I don’t think Thomas Massie understands government. I think he’s a grandstander, frankly,” Trump said. “We don’t even talk to him much, I think he should be voted out of office.”
Trump’s threats to oust Massie may not go very far, as he was able to survive a primary challenge in the 2024 election despite facing attack ads over his criticism of Israel. He ended up winning with 75 percent of the vote, and even stepped up his criticisms over the next year.
Massie has long been skeptical of the Trump administration claims about fiscal responsibility, and is not likely to cave and vote for the budget bill if there’s any indication that it would increase the budget deficit. With the GOP’s narrow margin in the House, the bill would likely need near-unanimous approval to pass, and Massie’s opposition could inspire other Republicans to join him.