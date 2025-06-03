Trump Makes Delusional Claim About Tariffs as Economy Deteriorates
An international economic organization has slashed its forecast for U.S. economic growth.
The U.S. economy is falling apart in front of our very eyes—but you wouldn’t know that to hear Donald Trump tell it.
The U.S. president took to social media in the wee hours of Tuesday morning to claim that his tariffs are the best thing ever.
“Because of Tariffs, our Economy is BOOMING!” he wrote.
Just a few hours earlier, he claimed that if “other Countries are allowed to use Tariffs against us, and we’re not allowed to counter them, quickly and nimbly, with Tariffs against them, our Country doesn’t have, even a small chance, of Economic survival.”
But Trump’s celebratory comments stood in stark contrast to a report released Tuesday by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. The intergovernmental group slashed its forecast for U.S. economic growth through 2026. America’s growth outlook was revised down to 1.6 percent this year—compared to a March forecast of 2.2 percent—and 1.5 percent in 2026.
The report specifically cited Trump’s tariff policy, which has created economic uncertainty, and his efforts to cut immigration and the federal workforce as reasons for downgrading U.S. economic growth predictions.
In fact, not only is Trump’s tariff policy wrecking the U.S. economy, it’s also dragging down other economies. The OECD predicted that global growth will slow to 2.9 percent in 2025, compared to 3.3 percent the previous year “on the technical assumption that tariff rates as of mid-May are sustained despite ongoing legal challenges.”
“The slowdown is concentrated in the United States, Canada and Mexico,” the report noted.
The future of Trump’s pet tariff policy remains unclear. Since Trump imposed sweeping “reciprocal” tariffs on nearly every other country in April, two separate courts have deemed his plan illegal. The administration plans to appeal at least one of those rulings.