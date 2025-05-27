Pete Hegseth Accused of Relying on Illegal Wiretap to Clean House

Caldwell was dismissed last month, alongside the chief of staff to the deputy defense secretary, Colin Carroll, and deputy chief of staff Darin Selnick. Hegseth was reportedly counseled to dismiss those three by Joe Kasper, his former chief of staff, as part of a detonating power struggle within their office.

Kasper was reportedly close with Parlatore, who was charged with investigating his enemies at work, according to The Guardian.

In mid-April, White House advisers reportedly caught wind that there was evidence Caldwell had taken a photograph of U.S. military plans for Panama on his phone. After Caldwell was removed, they were disturbed that he maintained his innocence, claiming that individuals with “personal vendettas” against Hegseth’s three ousted advisers had “weaponized” the investigation against them.