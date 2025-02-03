Ex-Trump Staffer Fired Over White Nationalist Event Makes His Return
Darren Beattie is reportedly getting a top job in the second Trump administration.
Trump is elevating a known racist to one of the highest positions in the State Department.
Darren Beattie, a conservative journalist who was fired from the Trump administration in 2018 after revelations about his attendance at a conference with white nationalists, will serve as the acting undersecretary of state for public diplomacy under Secretary of State Marco Rubio, ABC News reported.
Beattie has a long list of public viewpoints that range from problematic to despicable.
“Competent white men must be in charge if you want things to work,” Beattie wrote on X in October. “Unfortunately, our entire national ideology is predicated on coddling the feelings of women and minorities, and demoralizing competent white men.”
“Britain treats its own native white people far worse than China treats its muslim Uighur population,” he wrote in August of that same year.
“I have more respect for Jeffrey Epstein than Bill Barr,” he tweeted in 2020, referring to the infamous sexual predator and former attorney general, respectively. “At least Epstein wasn’t a pussy.” On January 6, 2021, he spent the day on X warning Senator Tim Scott, “BLM,” Ibram X. Kendi, and Kay Cole James to “learn their places” and “take a knee” to MAGA.
Beattie’s appointment—along with those of Pete Hegseth, Stephen Miller, and others—is another indication that white supremacists are flooding Trump’s White House.