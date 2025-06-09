California City Terminates “Divisive” ICE Contract Amid L.A. Protests
At least one city has officially booted ICE out.
Glendale, California, which is located just minutes from Los Angeles where anti-ICE protests erupted this weekend, has decided to end a contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to hold detainees in its jail.
In a press release Sunday, city officials said that “public perception of the ICE contract—no matter how limited or carefully managed, no matter the good—has become divisive.”
“And while opinions on this issue may vary—the decision to terminate this contract is not politically driven. It is rooted in what this City stands for—public safety, local accountability, and trust,” the statement said.
Ahead of the unrest in Los Angeles, Glendale had come under some scrutiny over a 2007 contract to house ICE detainees despite a 2018 sanctuary state law ensuring that no local law enforcement resources are used for the purpose of immigration enforcement.
In one year, the city collected $6,000 to house ICE detainees, and the Los Angeles Times reported that the city receives $85 per detainee per day. In the last week, two ICE detainees were held in Glendale’s detention center, leading to an outcry over the city’s potentially unlawful compliance, as the Trump administration has moved to increase the number of daily ICE arrests.
But it seems that Glendale will no longer be complicit in the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. The statement continued, emphasizing that local law enforcement was not responsible for enforcing immigration law, and that the city would remain in compliance with the law.
“The Glendale Police Department has not engaged in immigration enforcement, nor will it do so moving forward,” the statement said.
Just a few miles away in downtown Los Angeles, massive anti-ICE protests are still ongoing after immigration authorities arrested at least 44 immigrants Friday. In response to the protests, Donald Trump bypassed California Governor Gavin Newsom to deploy the National Guard, which has used tear gas, flash grenades, and rubber bullets against the protesters and journalists.
The decision on behalf of Glendale is a victory for the protesters and a clear response to the ongoing direct action in Los Angeles, as well as the Trump administration’s escalating efforts to conduct mass deportations of undocumented immigrants.