Group Trump Stranded in Djibouti Getting Sick From Living Conditions

Donald Trump’s administration is forcing horrible conditions upon a group of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and a group of immigrant detainees in limbo from a paused deportation to South Sudan.

Last month, U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy blocked the government’s imminent removal of a group of immigrants to South Sudan, ruling that immigration authorities had failed to give the detainees the opportunity to challenge their removal there. While Murphy had ruled that the government needed to maintain custody over the detainees, he never said that they could not be returned back to the United States — but the Trump administration has insisted on keeping them at Camp Lemonnier, a U.S. naval base in Djibouti, despite the dire conditions there.