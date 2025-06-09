What the Hell Was Dr. Phil Doing at the ICE Raids in Los Angeles?
As if things weren’t already bad enough, Trump’s pseudo-doctor lackey is fanning the flames in California.
Donald Trump’s ally Dr. Phil McGraw is back to making anti-immigrant propaganda for Donald Trump’s administration.
The conservative television personality commonly known as “Dr. Phil” was embedded among Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers with a camera crew during the raids in Los Angeles last week that sparked multiple days of protests, CNN reported Monday.
A spokesperson for Dr. Phil’s right-wing channel, Merit TV, confirmed to CNN that the footage from the raid will be used as part of a special report on Dr. Phil Primetime to provide viewers with a “firsthand look at the targeted operations” of Trump’s immigration crackdown.
The report will also include an interview with Donald Trump’s border czar Tom Homan, who has ramped up his rhetoric during the administration’s escalating immigration efforts in California—even threatening to have California Governor Gavin Newsom arrested. In an interview Monday, Homan readily admitted that the raids are rounding up individuals with no criminal record.
Dr. Phil’s action-packed programming will undoubtedly be used to support administration officials’ outlandish claims that the protests are a form of “invasion” or “insurrection,” allowing them to continually escalate their law enforcement actions. Trump has already bypassed Newsom’s authority to call in the National Guard, and law enforcement has deployed flash grenades, tear gas, and rubber bullets against protesters and journalists alike.
In January, Dr. Phil accompanied ICE agents on raids around Chicago, an early action of the Trump administration’s crackdown on undocumented immigrants. The longtime Trump ally has proven to be an outspoken advocate for the president’s immigration agenda.