JD Vance Threatens to Deport Menswear Guy After His Confession

In a lengthy post on X, Guy described his experience as an undocumented immigrant, after his family immigrated from Vietnam when he was an infant. “The lack of legal immigration has totally shaped my life. It has made every interaction with the law much scarier. It has shaped which opportunities I could or could not get. It has taken an emotional toll, as this legal issue hangs over your head like a black cloud,” Guy wrote.

“Ultimately, I hope me sharing this story helps push back against the idea that all undocumented immigrants are MS-13 members. I know many people in my position and they are all like your neighbors,” he added.

Clearly still holding a grudge over Guy’s unsolicited fashion advice, the terminally online Vance took the opportunity to level a veiled threat.