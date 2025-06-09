JD Vance Threatens to Deport Menswear Guy After His Confession
Vance wants to target the man behind the popular X account known for calling out bad menswear fashion after he explained the reality of his immigration status.
Vice President JD Vance is thoroughly committed to immigration authorities only rounding up the most violent criminals … oh wait, no it looks like he wants to go after the menswear guy from Twitter.
Derek Guy, the menswear enthusiast known for his searing criticism of the right’s sartorial sensibilities, on Sunday publicly shared his status as an undocumented immigrant living in the United States. Now the vice president, who has more than once been the subject of Guy’s posting for his ill-fitting suits and wretched ties, is threatening to have him deported.
In a lengthy post on X, Guy described his experience as an undocumented immigrant, after his family immigrated from Vietnam when he was an infant. “The lack of legal immigration has totally shaped my life. It has made every interaction with the law much scarier. It has shaped which opportunities I could or could not get. It has taken an emotional toll, as this legal issue hangs over your head like a black cloud,” Guy wrote.
“Ultimately, I hope me sharing this story helps push back against the idea that all undocumented immigrants are MS-13 members. I know many people in my position and they are all like your neighbors,” he added.
Clearly still holding a grudge over Guy’s unsolicited fashion advice, the terminally online Vance took the opportunity to level a veiled threat.
“JD Vance I know you’re reading this and you have the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever,” a user from an account @growing_daniel wrote about Guy’s announcement.
Vance replied to the post with a gif of Jack Nicholson slowly nodding his head with a deranged look in his eye, saying, “Yes!”
While Vance’s post is likely only trolling, the increased threat to undocumented immigrants is very very real, as the administration has pushed to increase the rate of arrests and openly admitted that they are not just targeting people with criminal records or alleged gang affiliations.
Guy had his own response to Vance, and it was true to form. “i think i can outrun you in these clothes,” Guy replied, including a photo of Vance seated onstage at CPAC, where his too-tight suit pants rode up his calves revealing tall black socks and another where Vance sat at a table ready to eat a large brisket sandwich.
“you are tweeting for likes. im tweeting to be mentioned in the National Archives and Records,” Guy wrote in another post.
Guy even told Vance exactly where immigration authorities could find him.
“here is my house” he wrote, adding an image of a Men’s Wearhouse.