U.S. Forces Enter Iran-Israel Feud Despite Trump Vow to End All Wars

Despite what the White House previously said, the United States is absolutely working with Israel after it launched strikes on Iran, according to Israeli and U.S. officials.

The report contradicts messaging issued by the White House late Thursday, when Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed in a statement that “we are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region.”

But by Friday afternoon, another U.S. official had confirmed the country’s involvement in the emerging conflict.

“The official said there are hundreds of thousands of American citizens and other American assets in Israel and the U.S. is working to protect them,” reported Axios’s Barak Ravid.

Israeli strikes have so far killed four senior Iranian commanders, including Hossein Salami, the commander in chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Iranian state media confirmed late Thursday, though regional sources told Reuters that up to 20 senior commanders had been killed.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, said there would be “severe punishment” for the strikes. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected calls for restraint Friday in the wake of Israel’s large-scale attack.

But why the U.S. is embedded in a new global conflict is unclear. Donald Trump earned national support in part due to his isolationist campaign promises and his pledge to swiftly end the wars in Ukraine and Gaza. Six months into his second term, he has not only failed to do either but has seemingly embroiled America in a dire situation in the Middle East.