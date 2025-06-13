MAGA Civil War Erupts as Trump Backs Israel’s Attack on Iran
Trump’s base is divided over America’s apparent complicity in a series of strikes that could kick off a regional war—or worse.
MAGA seems to be split on whether continuing to fight and fund Israel’s wars against the rest of the Middle East is “America First” or not.
Israel bombed multiple cities and nuclear facilities in Iran Thursday night, dragging its U.S. benefactor into a war against what Prime Minister Netanyahu swears is an imminent nuclear threat from Iran. And while Trump and most GOP officials have fallen in line, a recent X poll suggests disharmony among the base on this issue.
“Explain it to me like I am 5 years old,” wrote MAGA loyalist Laura Loomer. “How is it not AMERICA FIRST to congratulate those who just made sure Islamists who chant “DEATH TO AMERICA” and who openly plotted to assassinate President @realDonaldTrump never have an opportunity to have a nuke? Explain it to me.”
Loomer was rebuked by some of her own fellow MAGA coalition members.
“Explain to me, how is it America First to openly support those who blatantly disregarded our diplomatic efforts in order to get us dragged into another war on behalf of them?” one “America First” user replied. “You can’t be America first and support billions of dollars going to a foreign nation to sponsor their war. You can’t be America first if you want our servicemen to die on behalf of another nation.”
“Iran has ‘almost had a nuke’ for 30+ years. Read ‘The Boy Who Cried Wolf.’ Not crying for Iran. Screw em!” an account named “Silent Patriot” responded. “But I also haven’t forgotten all the children abused by the Mossad/CIA controlled Epstein/Maxwell. This is not good guys vs bad guys. Bad killing bad.”
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham giddily egged on Israel’s attack. “Game on. Pray for Israel,” he posted shortly after Israel bombed Iran multiple times.
“War pig says what?” a prominent MAGA account replied.
Using taxpayer dollars to help Israel start a war is certainly not “America First,” and neither are most of Trump’s actions compared to his rhetoric. Only time will tell if his base actually catches on.