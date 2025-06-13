Far-Right Extremists Prepare Violence for “No Kings” Protests

Far-right groups are humming with talk of potential violence ahead of massive “No Kings” Day demonstrations that are expected to attract millions of protesters Saturday, according to The Wall Street Journal.

In a Telegram channel used by groups affiliated with the Proud Boys, a violent white nationalist group, users have sent posts promoting violence.

“Shoot a couple, the rest will go home. I promise,” said one meme, featuring a photograph of Kevin Costner’s character in The Highwaymen, a 2019 film about Texas rangers tracking down Bonnie and Clyde, holding a shotgun.

“HANG THE TRAITORS, EXPEL THE INVADERS,” said another post.

Jon Lewis, a research fellow at George Washington University’s Program on Extremism, told the Journal that the posts were alarming as they might inspire one to “get off the couch, pick up a gun and go out to one of these cities.”

Donald Trump has actively empowered far-right paramilitary groups by pardoning their leaders for crimes related to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, including Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio. Upon release from his 22-year prison sentence, Tarrio vowed retribution.

Earlier this month, a coalition of Proud Boys leaders filed to sue the federal government for $100 million—plus 6 percent interest—alleging that, in light of their pardons, their arrests and various charges had violated their constitutional rights.

Rallies opposing Trump’s agenda are expected at roughly 2,000 locations across the country Saturday, according to the No Kings Day map. The demonstrations are a planned opposition to the massive military parade planned on the Army’s 250th anniversary (and also Trump’s birthday) in Washington, D.C.