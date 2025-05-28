Trump Finds Ridiculous New Excuse to Beg Canada to Become a State
Donald Trump has made his most idiotic pitch yet.
Donald Trump is once again begging Canada to become part of the United States—this time, in exchange for military protection.
“I told Canada, which very much wants to be part of our fabulous Golden Dome System, that it will cost $61 Billion Dollars if they remain a separate, but unequal, Nation, but will cost ZERO DOLLARS if they become our cherished 51st State,” Trump wrote in a post Truth Social Tuesday evening. “They are considering the offer!”
Last week, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that the countries were in talks about the U.S. president’s “Golden Dome” space weapons system. When asked how much Carney expected to pay into the massive project, he replied that he wouldn’t “put a price tag on it.”
“We are conscious that we have an ability, if we so choose, to complete the Golden Dome with investments and partnership,” Carney said. Canada had already agreed in 2022 to pour nearly $30 billion over the next 20 years to modernize the North American Aerospace Defense Command, which is a joint air defense system.
Trump has repeatedly expressed an imperialist desire to control Canada, as well as Greenland. Earlier this month, when Carney visited the White House, he pushed back on Trump’s advances to his face.
“As you know from real estate, there are some places that are never for sale,” the recently elected Carney said. “Having met with the owners of Canada over the course of the campaign, it’s not for sale. It won’t be for sale ever.”