Trump Melts Down Over Reports That Iran Strikes Didn’t Accomplish Much

Multiple outlets have reported that the Trump administration’s claims that they “completely and totally obliterated” Iran’s nuclear facilities were slightly premature, causing the president to lash out on Monday.

“The sites that we hit in Iran were totally destroyed, and everyone knows it. Only the Fake News would say anything different in order to try and demean, as much as possible—And even they say they were ‘pretty well destroyed!’” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Then he got personal, attacking specific networks and even purposefully misgendering CNN’s Anderson Cooper, who is gay. “Working especially hard on this falsehood is Allison Cooper of Fake News CNN, Dumb Brian L. Roberts, Chairman of ‘Con’cast, Jonny Karl of ABC Fake News, and always, the Losers of, again, Concast’s NBC Fake News. It never ends with the sleazebags in the Media, and that’s why their Ratings are at an ALL TIME LOW—ZERO CREDIBILITY!”

No one is denying that the Iranian nuclear sites took substantial damage. But Israeli and U.S. military reports on the bombing contradict Trump’s claim of complete and utter obliteration. Israeli officials told The New York Times that the Fordo nuclear site, buried deep in a mountain, was not completely destroyed and that the Iranians had moved nuclear materials like uranium out of the site before the bombing. A U.S. military official said the same, admitting that not even 12 bunker-busters could level Fordo, even though the site is certainly out of commission for the time being. On Sunday, even Vice President JD Vance admitted Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium is still intact.

Trump is obviously playing strongman here, embellishing Israeli and U.S. strikes that have thus far killed over 400 civilians, damaged infrastructure, and may not even stop the Iranian government from continuing its nuclear program. All this is distracting Americans from his broken promise of ending endless wars and the ongoing domestic issues, like his retaliatory tariffs and his impending controversial spending bill. And when the media deviates from his winning narrative, he stoops to homophobic remarks and name calling. Very presidential.