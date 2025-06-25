Eric Adams’s Reelection Campaign is off to a Janky Start

New York City Mayor Eric Adams experienced some awkward technical difficulties on Wednesday while phoning in to NewsMax from his car to offer criticism of Democratic Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

“Yes, can you hear me now? Hello? I can hear you fine, can you hear me?” Adams said in response to a question from the anchor about how “terrifying” Mamdani is.

After almost 30 seconds he figured it out.

“And you’re correct, when you think about [Mamdani’s] comments about our law enforcement officers who … they put their lives on the line all the time, and every day, His comments towards them were extremely offensive.”

This was the second stop of Adams’s anti-Mamdani fearmongering campaign. The embattled mayor also made a chummy appearance on Fox & Friends that morning.

“He’s a snake oil salesman. He will say and do anything to get elected,” said Adams.Think about this one moment. He wants to raise tax on the 1 percent of New Yorkers, higher income earners. As the mayor you don’t have the authority to do that. You know who has the authority to do that? An assemblyman, which he is. He wants to do free buses, he could’ve done it at assemblyman. He doesn’t understand the power of government and how you must make sure you improve your economy, raise the standard of living, and this is what we’ve done in the city … I’m never going to quit for the city that I love.”

The current mayor has absolutely no ground to stand on here. He became embroiled in scandal after he was federally indicted on charges of bribery, wire fraud, and soliciting political donations from a number of foreign nationals connected to the Turkish government. The only reason he isn’t still being investigated, on trial, or even in prison is because he bent over backwards to make himself useful to President Trump and ICE.

Adams is running a campaign that no one in New York City wants. All he can do is talk about how scary MAmdani is because his own platform is devoid of legitimacy.

Adams and Mamdami, among others, will face off in the general election on November 4th.