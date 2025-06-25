MAGA Enters Racist Meltdown Mode Over Zohran Mamdani’s New York Win

A progressive won New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary Tuesday, sending the far-right media sphere into a tailspin.

Zohran Mamdani’s campaign platform was practically opposite the president’s, arguing for higher taxes on corporations and the ultra-wealthy, pitching new green initiatives for public facilities, making the city an LGBTQIA+ sanctuary, and advocating for raising the city’s minimum wage. It also planned for “Trump-proofing NYC,” lobbying for countermeasures against Donald Trump’s ICE raids, skyrocketing prices under his tariff proposal, and saving vital social services for working New Yorkers.

So Trump’s allies did not take kindly to the news.

New York Representative Elise Stefanik derided Mamdani as a “radical, Defund-the-Police, Communist, raging Antisemite,” arguing that New York Governor Kathy Hochul and state Democrats had “fully embraced Marxism, antisemitism, anti-capitalism, and sheer insanity.”

“New Yorkers understand that Kathy Hochul and Far Left Socialist Democrats are destroying our great state with sanctuary state and defund the police policies, high taxes, and raging antisemitism combined with failed, ineffective, and bloated government paid for by hardworking New Yorkers,” Stefanik wrote on X.

“Voters will say ENOUGH IS ENOUGH next year,” Stefanik continued, threatening Hochul’s seat. “And mark my words Kathy Hochul, we are going to fire you in 2026 to SAVE NEW YORK.”

In a fundraising email sent prior to the primary results, Stefanik had accused Mamdani of being a “terrorist sympathizer.” Mamdani has caught heavy flak from conservatives and Zionists for supporting a nonviolent Palestinian-led movement known as known as boycott, divestment, and sanctions, or BDS, that advocates for economic sanctions against Israel. During the mayoral debates, Mamdani’s connection to New York City’s Jewish community was thrown a bizarre curveball when he was asked, as a hypothetical mayor of New York City, if he would visit Israel.