Judge Dismisses Eric Adams Case in a Way That’s Sure to Piss Off Trump
The case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams is officially over.
A federal judge on Wednesday permanently dismissed the corruption case against embattled New York City Mayor Eric Adams, absolving him of his crimes while ensuring that his case will never be brought up again—eliminating any leverage that the Trump administration may have had over the mayor, who quickly capitulated to Trump and the MAGA agenda earlier this year in the hopes of a pardon.
Adams was indicted in September on charges of wire fraud, bribery, conspiracy, and soliciting campaign donations from the Turkish government. He pleaded not guilty and is up for re-election this November.
The Department of Justice had asked the case to be dismissed without prejudice, meaning the charges could be reinstated in the future. Judge Dale E. Ho of Manhattan refused, dismissing the case with prejudice so that going forward, the charges in the indictment cannot be used as leverage.”
This is a developing story.