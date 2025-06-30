Elon Musk Reignites Budget Beef With Trump in Frantic Posting Spree

Elon Musk threw himself back into the federal fray over the weekend, drawing more attention to the conservative opposition to the president’s tax extension bill.

Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” would extend his 2017 tax cuts for millionaires and corporations at a cost to critical social programs such as Medicaid. On Saturday, the Congressional Budget Office estimated that the Senate legislation would increase the deficit by more than $3.9 trillion over the next 10 years.

After Democrats forced a full read-through of the 1,018-page text on Saturday (which took approximately 16 hours), Senate Republicans initiated a “vote-a-rama,” in which lawmakers can propose an unlimited number of amendments as they vote back-to-back on the legislation. But by Monday, it wasn’t clear that the upper chamber actually had the support of the nation in moving to pass the bill—CNN data chief Harry Enten analyzed five recent polls that cumulatively indicated the bill is historically unpopular, with 49 percent of the country believing it will hurt their families as opposed to the 23 percent who think it will help them.

And despite publicly stitching up his feud with the president several weeks ago, Musk was right there with the majority of the American public in resisting the bill.

“Polls show that this bill is political suicide for the Republican Party,” Musk posted Saturday, sharing polling from polling firm the Tarrance Group suggesting that 58 percent of all registered voters in the country agreed with his previous assessment that the bill is “pork-filled.”

Musk also retweeted a statement from North American Building Trades Union President Sean McGarvey, who torched Trump’s bill as “a massive insult” to American construction workers, and underscored that “critical infrastructure projects essential to that future are being sacrificed at the altar of ideology.”