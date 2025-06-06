MAGA Is in Full Meltdown Mode Over Trump’s Breakup With Elon Musk

MAGA is struggling to cope with the sudden rift between Donald Trump and Elon Musk, the billionaire former bureaucrat they’d come to embrace as one of their own.

Trump’s sycophants were left high and dry Friday after Musk broke with the president, attacking his big beautiful bill for being too, well, big, while Trump claimed that Musk is only mad because the spending bill would remove the electric vehicle mandate that subsidizes Tesla. Things remain tense, after Trump threatened Thursday to revoke Musk’s government contracts, leading the technocrat to raise the president’s ties to convicted sex offender and alleged human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.