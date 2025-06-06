MAGA Is in Full Meltdown Mode Over Trump’s Breakup With Elon Musk
Looks like Elon Musk isn’t the only one spiraling over the split.
MAGA is struggling to cope with the sudden rift between Donald Trump and Elon Musk, the billionaire former bureaucrat they’d come to embrace as one of their own.
Trump’s sycophants were left high and dry Friday after Musk broke with the president, attacking his big beautiful bill for being too, well, big, while Trump claimed that Musk is only mad because the spending bill would remove the electric vehicle mandate that subsidizes Tesla. Things remain tense, after Trump threatened Thursday to revoke Musk’s government contracts, leading the technocrat to raise the president’s ties to convicted sex offender and alleged human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
On Capitol Hill, House Speaker Mike Johnson said he was struggling to corral the fighting.
“I don’t know what has motivated this disturbance to begin, but obviously it’s not helpful,” said Johnson, whom Musk had previously targeted when the Tesla CEO opposed the last government spending bill in December.
“My way is that policy disputes are not personal,” Johnson continued. “I’ve tried very hard to speak with Elon over and over, you know? And talk with him about what I believe are misconceptions he has about this bill and what it is.”
On Fox News, anchors tried to walk the line between Trump and Musk.
Sean Hannity called the rift over the missing EV mandate “understandable,” but he also leapt to respond to the Epstein allegations, despite the fact that Trump’s name was indeed in the Epstein files that his own administration released in February.
“And on the Epstein issue, wasn’t it Donald Trump, he booted Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago nearly 20 years ago?” Hannity argued. Trump had reportedly banned Epstein a few months before the New York financier pleaded guilty to sex offense charges in 2008.
Hannity continued, turning his attention to someone else entirely: former President Bill Clinton. “Is he in those files also? I can’t say for sure, I haven’t seen them. But if I was a betting man, I know where I’d put my money!”
Jesse Watters summed the rift up as an “issue of donor maintenance.”
“But maybe they could patch things up,” Watters said. “Vance called Trump ‘Hitler,’ and he’s on the ticket!”
And online, where MAGA really lives, people were spiraling.
Catturd, a pitiable MAGA shill account, seemed lost after Musk unfollowed him, and got into a fight with Alex Jones for failing to defend Trump. “Many large influencer accounts desperately tried to stay neutral today,” Catturd wrote, adding that his position on Trump had never changed.
“But when you come out and call Trump a pedophile — that’s when you’ve crossed a redline. Don’t care about anything you have to say after that,” he added.
Jones did ultimately defend Trump Friday, writing in a post on X, “I have investigated Trump for 10 years looking for any connection to Epstein’s crimes and found zero evidence.”
Right-wing filmmaker hack Dinesh D’Souza brought his own brand of copium to the debate, and mused in an outlandish post on X that there may be a greater conspiracy behind the apparent rift.
“Is this some sort of perverse scheme to force the release of the Epstein files? How great it would be to have a horde of bad guys publicly exposed. Then Trump and Elon break out the champagne,” D’Souza wrote.
Others counseled reconciliation. “Broooos please noooooo 🫂 We love you both so much,” wrote Kanye West, outspoken antisemite and musical artist.