Elon Musk Was on Crazy Combo of Drugs During Trump Campaign
Sources close to Elon Musk say his drug use was so bad it affected his bladder.
Elon Musk was getting high on ketamine, psychedelics, Adderall, and ecstasy frequently while on the campaign trail for President Trump last year. Multiple sources reported that the billionaire was using so much ketamine that it was hurting his bladder, a common side effect of frequent use.
The New York Times reports that Musk traveled with a box of about 20 different pills on him, including but not limited to Adderall, according to a photo and multiple sources.
Musk being high all the time might explain some of the “quirks” that his fans chalk up to him being some misunderstood genius. That weird, babbling speech at CPAC in February? The weird jumping? That might have something to do with frequent use of the drugs mentioned above.
This is the richest man on earth. He was firing people and cutting programs without care at DOGE. He tried to buy an election in Wisconsin. He recently had another child with another woman, while Grimes tweets at him on X about theirs. He heiled Hitler and is still trying to get to Mars, all while he whines about his multiple companies “suffering.” His being an avid drug user is unsurprising, but doing so while hugely impacting the president’s policy is very troubling.