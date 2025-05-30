Elon Musk Was on Crazy Combo of Drugs During Trump Campaign

Musk being high all the time might explain some of the “quirks” that his fans chalk up to him being some misunderstood genius. That weird, babbling speech at CPAC in February? The weird jumping? That might have something to do with frequent use of the drugs mentioned above.

This is the richest man on earth. He was firing people and cutting programs without care at DOGE. He tried to buy an election in Wisconsin. He recently had another child with another woman, while Grimes tweets at him on X about theirs. He heiled Hitler and is still trying to get to Mars, all while he whines about his multiple companies “suffering.” His being an avid drug user is unsurprising, but doing so while hugely impacting the president’s policy is very troubling.

