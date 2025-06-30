Elon Musk Issues Huge Threat to Republicans Who Back Trump Budget

It looks like Elon Musk’s break from political spending is over after all of five minutes.

“Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame!” Musk wrote on X Monday. “And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth.”

Last month, Musk claimed he planned to do “a lot less” political spending going forward, after spending at least $20 million to back the Republican candidate in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court race—and losing.

The billionaire technocrat said he thought he’d “done enough” and wouldn’t drop a dime unless he saw a reason to, despite his previous promises to bankroll the Republican primaries.

Well, it seems that Donald Trump’s wildly unpopular behemoth budget bill has called Musk back into the fray. The former DOGE czar has been an outspoken critic of the legislation, putting him at odds with his old ally Trump.

Musk seemed to be getting carried away with his dreams of small government. “It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill, which increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS that we live in a one-party country—the PORKY PIG PARTY!!” he wrote earlier Monday in a post he pinned to his profile. “Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people.”

This latest threat ups the ante on his call to “fire all politicians who betrayed the American people” come November 2026.

If Republicans who support Trump’s disastrous spending bill should “hang their head in shame,” what should the guy who put him in the White House do? Might I suggest self-deporting to Mars and staying far, far away from U.S. politics?