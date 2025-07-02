Trump Is Straight-Up Lying About National Gas Prices

Donald Trump won’t stop making up gasoline prices.

While speaking at a press conference Tuesday at “Alligator Alcatraz,” the Trump administration’s premier wetland-themed concentration camp, the president claimed that the price of gasoline had fallen in multiple states.

“Now we have no inflation. Gasoline just hit $1.99 in five states. $1.99, isn’t that a nice sound?” Trump said. “It was up to $4 and going up to five, six, and seven. In California, it was $7.70, but we just hit in five states $1.99 and $1.98.”

But Trump was lying through his teeth, again.

The lowest average gas price anywhere in the country Wednesday was $2.71 per gallon in Mississippi, according to AAA. The national average gas price was $3.17 per gallon, which is three cents higher than it was a month ago, and five cents higher than it was when Trump took office.

In April and May, Trump repeatedly claimed the price of gas in some states was only $1.98 and that that price was slowly spreading to other states, while American drivers were still paying more than $3 a gallon.

There was some speculation that Trump was mistakenly relaying the price of RBOB Gas futures, which had hit $1.98 when Trump was boasting about gas prices, but that wouldn’t explain his claims about prices changing in other states. RBOB Gas futures don’t reflect prices at the pump and really only matter for wholesale buyers.

In his desperation to tout an improved economy, Trump has stooped to a new low of outright lying to the American public about prices they experience every day.