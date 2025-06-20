Elon Musk Doxes Himself in Rush to Prove He’s Not a Ketamine Fiend

In a desperate attempt to exonerate himself of drug use allegations, Elon Musk actually just doxxed himself.

Last month, there were multiple reports detailing Musk’s rampant drug use throughout Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, which were published ahead of his brisk “departure” from the White House and eventual social media feud with the president himself.

On Wednesday, the still-fuming tech billionaire posted the results of a hair analysis to X, which showed that he had tested negative for a wide range of drugs.

“The WSJ & New York Times fake ‘journalists’ lied through their teeth about me. Now let’s see their drug test results,” he wrote. “They will fail.”

Setting aside the outlandish demand that two newspapers’ worth of journalists submit themselves to drug testing, it seems that Musk must’ve been in such a hurry to prove his innocence that he forgot to edit the last four digits of his Social Security number out of the image.

Screenshot

When combined with other personal information, the last four digits of a SSN can make it far easier for Musk to be targeted by hacking and fraud.

Musk seems to still be taking his ouster from the Trump administration extremely hard. On Thursday, the billionaire CEO lashed out yet again, calling the White House presidential personnel director Sergio Gor a “snake.”