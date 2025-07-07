Trump Treasury Secretary Reveals Humiliating Detail About Tariff Talks

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent accidentally admitted that the White House was lying about countries begging Donald Trump for trade deals.

Bessent made the startling admission Sunday as he tied himself in knots trying to answer CNN host Dana Bash’s questions about the Trump administration’s long-forgotten promise of 90 trade deals during the president’s 90-day pause on his sweeping reciprocal tariffs.

“We’ve seen three, and they’re not concrete deals the way that we’re used to seeing trade deals, they’re frameworks,” Bash said. Given Trump’s reputation as a dealmaker, she asked: “Why haven’t we seen the kind of deals he promised in the last 90 days?”

“Again, he didn’t promise this,” Bessent said. “And when we send out the hundred letters to these countries that will set their tariff rates … so we’re gonna have a hundred done in the next few days.” Bessent was referring to Trump’s Sunday night Truth Social post announcing he would notify multiple countries the following day of their new tariff rates.

“But that’s not a deal, that’s a threat,” Bash pressed.

“No, that’s the level. That’s the deal. If you wanna trade with the United States, this is—” Bessent tried to explain.

“But that’s not a negotiation, that’s just a declaration,” Bash said.

“Well, many of these countries never even contacted us,” Bessent replied.

But just months ago, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed that the phones at the White House were “ringing off the hook” with countries calling to make deals with the United States.

Bessent is right about one thing: Trump didn’t promise 90 deals in 90 days; his top trade adviser, Peter Navarro, did. Trump, on the other hand, claimed to have already made 200 trade deals in April. Three months later, and barely three deals have materialized. But in the Trump administration, clearly a deal isn’t a deal, it’s a letter. And a talk isn’t a talk, it’s a threat shouted across the ocean.