Trump Makes Bonkers Claim About All His Trade Deals
Donald Trump claims he’s made hundreds of deals—but won’t say with whom.
Donald Trump has made the outrageous claim that he’d struck a whopping 200 trade deals with foreign leaders during his 90-day pause on his “reciprocal tariff” policy. But when pressed, the president refused to say with what countries any of the deals had been made.
In a sweeping interview with Time magazine about his first 100 days in office, Trump was asked whether Peter Navarro’s prediction that he would make 90 trade deals in 90 days was still possible 13 days into his tariff pause with zero trade deals announced. The president said he’d already surpassed it.
“I’ve made 200 deals,” Trump claimed.
When directly asked who the deals were with, Trump refused to answer the question and set off on a lengthy rant comparing the U.S. to a department store.
“Because the deal is a deal that I choose,” Trump said. “View it differently: We are a department store, and we set the price. I meet with the companies, and then I set a fair price, what I consider to be a fair price, and they can pay it, or they don’t have to pay it. They don’t have to do business with the United States, but I set a tariff on countries.”
Trump seems to have settled on a metaphor he likes to understand his high-risk trade policy, and mentioned department stores four times throughout his Time interview. He also made similar remarks to reporters in the Oval Office Thursday. One might suspect it has something to do with SEO because historically when one Googles “Trump department store,” a very different subject comes up.
In reality, the U.S. is quite unlike a department store—if it was, the country wouldn’t have the hundred billion dollar trade deficit it does now. Americans want stuff from other countries way more than other countries want stuff from the U.S.
Trump said he would announce the supposed 200 trade deals in the “next three to four weeks,” but he seemed confused about whether the deals were actually done.
“And we’re finished, by the way,” Trump said.
“You’re finished?” Time asked.
“We’ll be finished,” Trump clarified.
“Oh, you will be finished in three to four weeks,” Time said.
“I’ll be finished. Now, some countries may come back and ask for an adjustment, and I’ll consider that, but I’ll basically be, with great knowledge, setting—ready? We’re a department store, a giant department store, the biggest department store in history. Everybody wants to come in and take from us,” Trump said, launching into another lengthy response that didn’t answer the question and again betrayed a fundamental misunderstanding of U.S. trade policy.
Trump’s unwillingness to share details about the deals may prolong economic uncertainty that has rattled the U.S. economy and global trade for at least another month, if not longer.
Trump also claimed that China’s President Xi had called him, but wouldn’t say when or what they’d discussed. “He’s called. And I don’t think that’s a sign of weakness on his behalf,” Trump said.
The U.S. president launched a trade war with China after escalating tariffs to a whopping 145 percent earlier this month. China in turn raised tariffs on American goods to 125 percent.
When asked what Xi had said, Trump again refused to answer. “If people want to—well, we all want to make deals. But I am this giant store. It’s a giant, beautiful store, and everybody wants to go shopping there. And on behalf of the American people, I own the store, and I set prices, and I’ll say, if you want to shop here, this is what you have to pay.”