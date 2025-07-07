Texas Killed Bill on Disaster Warning System Before Deadly Floods
Officials were worried about the high costs of the system, which could have saved lives.
The deadly flooding in Texas that took at least 80 people, including children, may have been avoided if the state legislature hadn’t killed a bill for an emergency siren alert system because it was too expensive.
House Bill 13, which would have established a state council to implement an emergency response plan and run a first-responder grant program, was struck down in the state Senate earlier this year. H.B. 13 would have helped create “the use of outdoor warning sirens,” like “emergency alert systems.” Some Texas lawmakers have since expressed deep regret for voting against the legislation, while others lamented that the effects of the bill, particularly the warning sirens, would not have kicked in in time to save lives given how fast the floodwaters rose.
“All the focus right now is let’s save all the lives we can,” Republican state Representative Wes Virdell told The Texas Tribune. “I can tell you in hindsight, watching what it takes to deal with a disaster like this, my vote would probably be different now.… I think even if you had a warning system there, this came in so fast and early in the morning it’s very unlikely the warning system would have had much effect.”
Republican Governor Greg Abbott refused to officially place improved emergency warning legislation on the state assembly agenda, even though he agreed that the issue was “something that will be looked at.”