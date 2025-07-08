Democratic Bill Would Force ICE Agents to Unmask and ID Themselves

Democratic Senators Cory Booker and Alex Padilla have introduced a bill that would ban Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from wearing masks or concealing their identities during raids and arrests.

The VISIBLE Act would also require agents to display their names or badge number as well as their agency’s name or acronym at all times, without covering it up. The legislation would require a level of transparency and accountability that ICE has not yet seen, as the agency has essentially been operating as a secret police, using masked agents to kidnap people off the streets, in immigration court, or at their jobs, without saying who they are or who they’re with. They aren’t even required to wear bodycams as it stands now. There are countless examples of this practice, and while criticism has grown with every plainclothes detainment, the Trump administration insists that it is to protect the personal safety of their agents, while pushing inaccurate data.

“For weeks, Americans have watched federal agents with no visible identification detain people off the streets and instill fear in communities across the country,” Booker said in a statement on his website. “Reports of individuals impersonating ICE officers have only increased the risk to public and officer safety. The lack of visible identification and uniform standards for immigration enforcement officers has created confusion, stoked fear, and undermined public trust in law enforcement. The VISIBLE Act is a necessary response grounded in law enforcement best practices that will prohibit immigration enforcement officers from wearing face coverings and require them to display their name or badge number and the agency they represent.”

House Democrats have put forth a similar bill, the No Anonymity in Immigration Enforcement Act.



