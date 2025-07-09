MTG Rips Into Pam Bondi After Sudden Trump Flip on Epstein List

Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks Attorney General Pam Bondi and the DOJ have “more explaining to do” regarding their dismissal of the Jeffrey Epstein case.

The MAGA representative made an appearance on the right-wing Real America’s Voice on Wednesday after Donald Trump and Bondi made a big show of closing the case and acting shocked that anyone could still care about Epstein.

“I think the Department of Justice and the FBI has more explaining to do. This is Jeffrey Epstein; this is the most famous pedophile in modern-day history,” Taylor Greene said. “And people are absolutely not going to accept just a memo that was written that says there is no client list.

“Ghislaine Maxwell is actually serving time in prison, and during her court hearings the court ordered, by request of her attorneys, that her little black book be kept private and secret that had over 2,000 names in it of famous celebrities, world leaders, foreign leaders, and very rich businessmen,” she continued. “So we’re not accepting the fact that there is no so-called client list, or a group of people that may have been blackmailed by Jeffrey Epstein, given it was evidence that he had gathered on them with these horrific activities.”

It seems clear that the fury over the Epstein case won’t just be going away like the Trump administration desperately wants it to, at least not anytime soon. Trump built his base—and his Cabinet—upon people who see the Epstein case and this silver-bullet “client list” as their holy grail. And two of them, FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino, are now heading the agency they railed against as corrupt, telling the people who got them there that their “Epstein didn’t kill himself” campaign has amounted to nothing. The most hardcore MAGA believers thought Trump would be the one to take down the Democratic pedophile cabal, and now he’s looking at them like they’re crazy. And they aren’t taking it well.