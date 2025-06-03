MTG Admits She Didn’t Read Terrible AI Rule in Budget Bill She Backed

On Tuesday, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene confessed that she had not read all of Republicans’ One Big Beautiful Bill Act before voting for it. She also noted there was a provision on AI she wouldve voted against if she had taken the time to actually look at the piece of major legislation she’s spent weeks pushing.

“Full transparency, I did not know about this section on pages 278-279 of the OBBB that strips states of the right to make laws or regulate AI for 10 years. I am adamantly OPPOSED to this and it is a violation of state rights and I would have voted NO if I had known this was in there,” the Georgia representative wrote on X. “We have no idea what AI will be capable of in the next 10 years and giving it free rein and tying states hands is potentially dangerous. This needs to be stripped out in the Senate.”