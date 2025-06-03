MTG Admits She Didn’t Read Terrible AI Rule in Budget Bill She Backed
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene admitted she didn’t read the whole bill before she voted “yes.”
On Tuesday, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene confessed that she had not read all of Republicans’ One Big Beautiful Bill Act before voting for it. She also noted there was a provision on AI she wouldve voted against if she had taken the time to actually look at the piece of major legislation she’s spent weeks pushing.
“Full transparency, I did not know about this section on pages 278-279 of the OBBB that strips states of the right to make laws or regulate AI for 10 years. I am adamantly OPPOSED to this and it is a violation of state rights and I would have voted NO if I had known this was in there,” the Georgia representative wrote on X. “We have no idea what AI will be capable of in the next 10 years and giving it free rein and tying states hands is potentially dangerous. This needs to be stripped out in the Senate.”
The provision states that:
No state or political subdivision thereof may enforce, during the 10-year period beginning on the date of the enactment of this Act, any law or regulation … limiting, restricting, or otherwise regulating artificial intelligence models, artificial intelligence systems, or automated decision systems entered into interstate commerce.
“When the OBBB comes back to the House for approval after Senate changes, I will not vote for it with this in it. We should be reducing federal power and preserving state power. Not the other way around,” Taylor Greene continued. “Especially with rapidly developing AI that even the experts warn they have no idea what it may be capable of.”
Taylor Greene’s post underscores both a competence issue on her end and the greater lack of Republican cohesion on the details of this One Big Beautiful Bill Act. While MTG threatens to recast her future vote, the Senate’s more traditional fiscal conservatives like Rand Paul, Ron Johnson, and Susan Collins look to hem it in over cuts to Medicaid and a sharp deficit increase.