Karoline Leavitt’s Latest Attempt to Praise Trump Blows Up in Her Face

MAGA supporters want the White House to know they are not happy with Donald Trump.

In an attempt to fend off concerns that the president’s support was slipping, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X Thursday that Trump’s reputation was that of a “rare promise keeper,” citing a report from the conservative Washington Examiner. But his base did not agree.

“Why is the Trump administration protecting pedophiles?” asked one user who self-identified as a Christian Nationalist.

“You say with a straight face after the lies about Epstein? Complete bogus,” responded the official account for the Libertarian Party of Pennsylvania.

Against the expertise of individuals who had worked on the case for decades, Attorney General Pam Bondi suggested in January that Jeffrey Epstein had maintained a “client list,” supercharging ideas and theories about which high-powered individuals could have been involved in the pedophilic sex trafficker’s crimes.

The administration’s language changed abruptly on Monday, when the Justice Department posted a memo announcing that no such “incriminating client list” existed. That spurred accusations that at least one section of the government, either Bondi or the DOJ, had lied, and sparked anger amongst some members of Trump’s base who had voted for him based on his repeated promises to unearth the details of the prolific pedophile ring.

But Trump has seemingly lost his gusto to make the details public: on Tuesday, the president said it was “unbelievable” that Americans were still talking about Epstein, and urged the public to move on, brushing off the case altogether. Trump’s response only made QAnon—a large conspiracy network that so strongly believed Trump would uproot a global pedophile ring that they offered him messianic status—more irate.